It's clear that there's no dimming Kelly Khumalo's shine, not even cancel culture

The controversial singer still remains at the top of her game after bagging an impressive gold certification for one of her singles, BazoKhuluma

Meanwhile, her sangoma business is also thriving after officially opening bookings for consultations

Kelly Khumalo celebrated the success of her single. Images: Am_Blujay, TalentNyonie

Source: Twitter

Kelly Khumalo couldn't contain her excitement after receiving the plaque for her now-gold-certified single, BazoKhuluma.

Kelly Khumalo's single goes gold

Years after the Senzo Meyiwa murder and being eyed as a possible suspect in the killing, Kelly Khumalo still remains unshaken.

With a new child and a booming career, the Asine hitmaker's fans and loved ones continue to carry her through the speculation and backlash, and it's clear that their support is doing wonders.

Taking to her private Instagram page, Khumalo shared a video after receiving a plaque for her 2023 Maskandi-influenced single, BazoKhuluma, from the From a God to a King album.

One of Kelly Khumalo's singles was certified gold. Image: PopPulseSA

Image: PopPulseSA

The song features rapper Zakwe and Imithandazo hitmaker, Mthunzi, and like Asine, was released amid the growing speculation that she had something to do with her late former lover's killing:

"Nkosi Mangingakhohlwa. @zakwesa, @mthunzisa, @mondlingc we did it! Thank you, BoMakhi."

Kelly Khumalo opens for consultations

Having recently honoured the call to be a traditional healer, Kelly says she's now open to sharing her gift and helping those in need.

She joins a growing list of celebrity sangomas in South Africa, including Gogo Maweni, Skhotheni, and the now-retired sangoma, Palesa Madisakwane.

Briefly News shared the singer's announcement to officially open for bookings and offer spiritual consultations - talk about multiple streams of income!

However, the news was met with mixed reactions online as many netizens were seemingly sceptical and even apprehensive about consulting with Kelly Khumalo, with others throwing some serious shade over the Senzo Meyiwa drama:

TheeCityzen posted:

"Someone will still go for consultation to someone who sheds her skin."

BekwaSteyn said:

"I'm not consulting yhoooo."

Malume_1995 wrote:

"She is good. Apparently, she killed Senzo, now washed herself with muthi, postponed Senzo's case to 2095 using muthi."

Kelly Khumalo received the gold plaque for her 2023 single, 'BazoKhuluma.' Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Elderly fan cries after meeting Kelly Khumalo

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to an elderly woman bawling her eyes out after meeting the singer.

The heartwarming moment was met with criticism from social media users who judged the woman for crying for Kelly.

Meanwhile, fans said they would have reacted the same way as the woman, which further proves just how much of a following of die-hard supporters Kelly truly has in the country, despite her name always plastered on the tabloids:

StinaTsaps said:

“I would cry too if I met her one day as well. This woman has gone through a lot, and her voice is so overwhelming. I love this lady so much."

Abednego082 wrote:

“Kelly Khumalo is a great lady. The problem is the murder accusations here and there. Other than that, she's fine."

