Mihlali Ndamase is allegedly dating Nigerian footballer Toluwalase Arokodare, who is four years younger and currently based in Dubai

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings about Mihlali’s new relationship, noting the age difference and past connections between Toluwalase and other influencers

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee emphasised that age differences in couples can work if there is mutual respect, shared values, and clear communication

South African YouTuber and model Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly found love in the arms of 24-year-old Toluwalase Arokodare. The star is reportedly in Dubai with her new boo.

Mihlali reportedly dating Nigerian footballer

It looks like Mihlali Ndamase has finally moved on from Leeroy Sidambe after their on-and-off relationship that made headlines online. The star who has been keeping a low profile on social media is allegedly dating Toluwalase Arokodare, a Nigerian footballer based in Dubai.

According to a post shared on TikTok by @sthemaphungula, eagle-eyed social media users managed to put two and two together and concluded that Mihlali and Toluwalase were dating.

Per the post, it was Mihlali's new boo who spoiled her with the birkin bags she recently flaunted on social media during her Dubai getaway. Fans also noted that Mihlali has been posting about the Nigerian star, and her mother follows him. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mihlali's alleged new boyfriend

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about Mihlali Ndamase's alleged new boyfriend. Some said Mimi and Toluwalase would make a cute couple together. Others revealed that the footballer was dating media influencer Pam Mlunjwana.

Some fans also raised concerns about the age difference between the rumoured couple, as Mihlali Ndamase is 28 years old while her alleged boyfriend is four years younger than her.

@porsh327 said:

"This man was dating Pam Mlunjwana in Dubai."

@24. wrote:

"But that's her friend, she posted him on her story on his birthday, and so did her stepdad and mom."

@Mrs S commented:

"I love Mihlali because she is dating all these men but not giving them babies."

@fezzyscloset added:

"Isn't this guy like 23 or 24?"

@sunflower wrote:

"I'm happy for her! I actually hope she keeps this one private. I can't imagine people always being in my business."

@mandykunene779 said:

"That's fine, she's allowed to move on from Sidambe."

@JoyStorm commented:

"Age is just a number, I don't really care that she is older than him."

@SunshineSA noted:

"Oksalayo, I can never date a man younger than me, ngeke."

Relationship expert talk about age differences between couples

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship expert Paula Quinsee said that although there may be challenges in relationships with huge age gaps, some relationships thrive. She said:

"Despite the age difference, if the couple's values, respect, and emotional intelligence levels align, then age is just a number. There are many examples of couples in age-gap relationships that are thriving due to their mutual understanding; they are aligned and have clear communication between them."

