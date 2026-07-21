Tebogo Thobejane bravely sat in the gallery at the Johannesburg High Court as the trial of her former lover Vusimizi "Cat" Matlala got underway

The former Muvhango actress later shared a haunting video of the bullet-ridden car from the day of her alleged hit on social media

Matlala and four co-accused face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents

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Tebogo Thobejane reflected on her survival following her court appearance. Images: tebogocthobejane/ Instagram, ndasheii/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane put on a brave face as she sat in the gallery of the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 20 July 2026, for the opening day of the trial of Vusimizi "Cat" Matlala, the man she believes orchestrated a plot on her life. Seated just a short distance from the accused, Thobejane faced the moment with quiet resolve.

Later that evening, she took to social media to process the emotional weight of the day, posting a video of the car she had been travelling in when the alleged hit took place.

The image, showing the vehicle riddled with bullet holes, was accompanied by the words: "I will never forget this day. It changed my life forever." She selected DJ Khaled's God Did as the background track, underscoring her sense of divine protection.

Thobejane speaks on survival and gratitude

In her post, Thobejane reflected on the spiritual significance of having survived the attack.

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"Today, I stand with nothing but gratitude to God, my ancestors, and everyone who prayed for me."

She also addressed those who have spoken negatively about her or trivialised what she endured, making it clear that outside opinions carry little weight given what she lived through.

"People can say whatever they want, but they'll never know what it feels like to walk in my shoes. I survived what many thought I never would. My story didn't end that day."

Tebogo Thobejane revisited her attempted murder with a video of her bullet-riddled car. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

While Thobejane survived the hit, which occurred in October 2023, her friend Anele Alicia Malinga, with whom she was travelling, bore the brunt of the injuries. She sustained a severe gunshot wound to her spinal cord, which left her paralysed.

Matlala stands in the dock alongside his wife Tsakane and three other accused, with the group collectively facing a total of 25 charges. These include 11 counts of attempted murder connected to three separate shooting incidents, one of which is the alleged attempt on Thobejane's life.

The trial is set to pause between 11 and 28 August 2026, before resuming on 31 August and continuing through to 18 September.

Following her appearance at Vusimizi “Cat” Matlala's trial, Tebogo Thobejane reflected on her attempted murder, expressing gratitude for life. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane celebrates her son

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tebogo Thobejane's sweet message on her son's birthday.

The actress and content creator gushed over her young man and reflected on their journey together, emphasising how proud she was of him.

Source: Briefly News