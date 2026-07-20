Tebogo Thobejane's revealing blue lace outfit stole the spotlight during her latest court appearance

X users were sharply divided, with some criticising her fashion choice as disrespectful to the courtroom

The viral discussion also sparked broader conversations about courtroom dress codes, shifting the spotlight away from the case itself

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Mzansi couldn't stop debating Thobejane's revealing court look. Image: Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane's latest court appearance has set social media ablaze, but it wasn't courtroom proceedings that had everyone glued to their screens. Instead, her revealing blue lace outfit stole the spotlight, sparking a flood of reactions from South Africans who couldn't agree on whether it was a bold fashion statement or an inappropriate choice for court.

As photos and videos spread across X, the conversation quickly shifted from the case itself to Thobejane's striking look, with opinions pouring in from every corner of the internet.

Mzansi questions her courtroom fashion choice

An EWN Reporter post on X quickly gained traction after sharing a video of Thobejane's appearance with the caption:

"Media personality Tebogo Thobejane makes an appearance in court today, she is Matlala's ex and one of the accused victims @makileshoro."

The post soon drew thousands of views, but instead of focusing on the court appearance, many social media users zeroed in on what Thobejane was wearing. Many felt Thobejane's outfit lacked the level of formality expected in a courtroom.

See the video in the X post below:

@Sbo joked:

"Hebanna😝 Did she have to dress like that, where's the decency?😂"

@KEY INSTRUMENT claimed such clothing would not normally be allowed in some courts, saying officials should have stopped it. @Kgomotsehla ke nna also recalled seeing notices at court buildings advising visitors to dress appropriately, arguing that the outfit was unsuitable for the setting.

@Mafuyanduna echoed the sentiment, saying:

"She didn't have to dress like that bandla 😭.....Awa,"

While @MaTita simply reacted:

"Full on lace."

Others say the outfit is becoming the main story

Not everyone criticised Thobejane. Some users argued that the public was giving the outfit far more attention than it deserved.

@Donald Pump observed:

"People asking why she is dressed like that like we not currently giving her attention."

@Rudimentary also weighed in, saying:

"Not everybody understands how to dress for the occasion,"

While others suggested the conversation had shifted away from the court case itself.

Debate over the outfit shows no signs of slowing down

Mzansi couldn't stop debating Thobejane's revealing court look. Image: Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Getty Images

The conversation didn't end with Thobejane's outfit. Some X users also questioned the wording of posts describing her as:

"one of the accused victims,"

@SipsPrayForHumanity echoed the confusion, writing:

"One of the accused victims? Does this make sense to you?"

While some felt she should have dressed more conservatively for court, others argued that people were giving her look more attention than anything else.

Judging by the thousands of reactions online, her courtroom appearance has become one of the day's hottest topics, with South Africans showing there's never a shortage of opinions when fashion meets a high-profile court case.

Tebogo details alleged murder plot

Previously Briefly News reported that media personality Tebogo Thobejane has opened up about the traumatic events surrounding an alleged murder plot against her, claiming her ex-boyfriend, businessman Vusi Matlala, wanted her killed.

Speaking about the ordeal, Tebogo said she feared for her life after surviving a shooting in October 2023 and alleged that Matlala was behind the attack. She also reflected on the emotional and financial toll the incident has had on her, saying she is still trying to rebuild her life while seeking justice.

Source: Briefly News