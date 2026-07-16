A viral post claimed Faith Nketsi and Tebogo Thobejane both got BBLs from the same doctor, reigniting old speculation

Faith Nketsi denied BBL allegations for years, but social media users say her appearance tells a different story

The post gained significant traction on X, with fans weighing in on the long-running debate about the star's body

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Faith Nketsi is once again at the centre of BBL speculation after a viral X post. Image: Faith Nkesti

Source: Instagram

A fresh wave of speculation has hit South African entertainer Faith Nketsi after a viral post on X claimed she and socialite Tebogo Thobejane had the same doctor perform their BBLs, throwing the star's years-long denials back into the spotlight. The post, shared by @busiwe_bubu read:

"Faith Nketsi and Tebogo Thobejane both got their BBLs from the same doctor."

The claim quickly picked up steam online, with users debating whether the similarities in the two women's figures point to a shared cosmetic procedure.

Faith Nketsi's long-running denial

Nketsi, who rose to fame as a dancer and reality TV personality, has consistently pushed back against suggestions that she has had a BBL. Over the years, she has maintained that her physique is natural, but that position has remained a topic of scepticism among South African social media users. X user @LehulaMary captured the sentiment many seem to share, writing:

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"Faith has denied the BBL allegations for years, but I can't lie… it does look like she had some work done."

The comment struck a chord with many who have followed the debate, as it acknowledged Nketsi's repeated denials while still questioning the authenticity of her look.

Fans weigh in on viral BBL claims

Social media users debated whether Faith Nketsi and Tebogo Thobejane had cosmetic procedures. Image: Faith Nkesti

Source: Instagram

The viral post sparked a flood of reactions on X, with many users insisting Faith Nketsi had undergone cosmetic surgery despite her long-standing denials.

One user, @nonz_nonie, wrote:

"We know she went under the knife😭"

Another, @LehulaMary, agreed, saying:

"She definitely did."

User @Goetsimang4 added:

"She did, she is lying to us."

Others speculated about the type of procedure

@Du_K_ commented:

"They all deny. Maybe she did a lipo."

@TamiaCrosby wrote:

"Even a blind person can see that she had some work done. Looks like she got a couple of ribs removed too. Yena she's always been thick, kodwa she still got some work done. :)"

Echoing similar sentiments

@Ntombikayis... posted:

"She definitely got some work done, that waist isn't naturally."

Not everyone believed Faith's curves came from a BBL. @Ntombifuth21861 argued:

"She is like her mom with natural thickness, she only did stomach she removed ribs but the bums are natural."

Another user, @vuvuginae, questioned the growing popularity of cosmetic enhancements in the country, asking:

"When did this BBL become a trend in SA🥺🥺"

See more comments in the X post below:

Despite the renewed speculation, Faith Nketsi has not publicly addressed the latest claims linking her to Tebogo Thobejane or the viral post. With no evidence presented to support the allegations, the discussion remains based on social media speculation, but it has once again reignited one of South Africa's longest-running celebrity body debates.

Faith Nketsi's Thailand arrest explained

Recently Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi reportedly found herself in trouble with authorities during a trip to Thailand after allegedly being arrested for public vaping, which is illegal in the country. Reports claimed the reality TV star was detained, fined and later released after the incident.

The story quickly spread on social media, where many South Africans reacted with shock, while others reminded travellers to familiarise themselves with the strict laws of countries they visit before travelling.

Source: Briefly News