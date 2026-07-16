A viral X post claiming Mihlali Ndamase is on a weight loss journey has ignited widespread discussion across social media

The post showed the influencer at Body Palace Aesthetics alongside what appeared to be a weight loss injection, prompting speculation

While many users questioned why Mihlali wanted to lose weight, others defended her right to make decisions about her own body

A viral post claiming Mihlali Ndamase is on a weight loss journey sparked mixed reactions online. Image: Mihlali Ndamase

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase has found herself at the centre of another social media storm after a viral X post claimed that she shared she's on a weight loss journey. The post showed the influencer at Body Palace Aesthetics alongside an image of what appeared to show her receiving an injection in her abdomen as part of a weight loss journey, with the caption:

"The weight loss journey continues."

Instead of focusing on the alleged treatment, many South Africans turned their attention to Mihlali's appearance, insisting she already looked fit and accusing her of chasing unrealistic beauty standards.

Viral post puts Mihlali under scrutiny

The now-viral post was shared with the caption:

"Mihlali Ndamase shares that she is on a weight loss journey."

Tagged to @bodypalace.za and @bodypalaceaesthetics.medspa, the post fuelled speculation that the influencer was undergoing medical-assisted weight loss.

Although Mihlali has not publicly addressed the viral post, it generated hundreds of reactions from curious social media users.

See the photo in the X post below:

Critics question Mihlali's reported weight loss journey

The post showed Mihlali at Body Palace Aesthetics alongside what appeared to be a weight loss injection. Image: Mihlali Ndamase

Source: Instagram

Many X users couldn't understand why Mihlali would want to lose weight, saying she already had the body many people aspire to have.

One user, @Melani_020, asked:

"To lose which weight bathong."

Another, @Real_Precious_M, wrote:

"But she already looks good mos."

@ghostinheel agreed, saying:

"But she looks fit though."

Others were more critical. @Bhuti_Steve commented:

"She must just share her surgeons details and call it a day."

@sethuuuuu added:

"Artificial weight loss."

Meanwhile, @pompi_99 remarked:

"It never ends😭👏"

Some believe Mihlali should do what makes her happy

Not everyone was against the alleged weight loss journey. @sthedoingtingss sympathised with the influencer, saying:

"Her body goes through a lot shem."

Another user, @Cebe_Lihle23, shared:

"I thought she was fine too, but I guess she's not happy."

However, one of the harshest reactions came from @Pablo1K10, who wrote:

"Slim bodies are the supreme... Mihlali wanted to get fat. But they now realise it."

The viral discussion has once again highlighted how celebrities' bodies remain under constant public scrutiny, with every physical change attracting praise, criticism and speculation.

Bleaching rumours resurface after leaked messages

Recently Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase once again found herself at the centre of skin-bleaching speculation after leaked messages allegedly from a skincare professional surfaced online. The messages claimed the influencer had sought treatment to lighten her skin, reigniting rumours that have followed her for years.

The allegations divided social media users, with some accusing her of bleaching while others defended her, arguing that skincare treatments and filters can dramatically change a person's appearance and that the claims remained unverified.

Source: Briefly News