A conversation between Mihlali Ndamase and a skin care content creator was leaked on social media

This, after the woman revealed to her followers that she had been contacted by the celebrity influencer, seemingly expressing interest in her products

Social media erupted as online users criticised the businesswoman for exposing her high-profile client, while others speculated on Mihlali's alleged use of skin-lightening products

Mihlali Ndamase's leaked messages raised questions online. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

A leaked conversation between Mihlali Ndamase and a budding skincare content creator has ignited a fierce debate on social media.

Months after the famous YouTuber was accused of bleaching her skin, a woman famous for promoting Korean skincare products publicised their private messages on her TikTok page on 17 February 2026, seemingly showcasing her growing influence.

The creator, real name Botle Senokoane, shared a screenshot of her message from Mihlali's Instagram page, revealing that the award-winning influencer had reached out to her and complimented her skin in the process.

Part of her message read: "Hi there, I hope this finds you well. I see you sell skincare products, and you have absolutely gorgeous skin."

She captioned the screenshot, "Let's pack an order for Mihlali Ndamase," which suggested that the celebrity influencer had not just inquired about products, but had officially become a paying customer.

Senokoane is a budding beauty content creator with a growing following on social media. She shares beauty, self-care and skin-care advice, which includes tips to achieve lighter and glowier skin, lose weight and care for wigs. She also offers advice on how to incorporate Korean products into your skincare routine.

By moving the conversation from the DMs to the timeline, the creator seemingly used Ndamase’s star power to validate her brand's impact. However, this backfired as social media users accused her of violating her client's right to privacy.

The controversy was heightened by speculation surrounding Mihlali's apparent fairer complexion, with her enquiry serving as unofficial confirmation that she may be using skin-lightening products.

See the leaked message below.

A skin care content creator leaked her private messages with Mihlali Ndamase. Image: AbulelaF

Source: Twitter

Social media discusses Mihlali Ndamase's leaked DM

The online community wasted no time in sharing its thoughts, with many criticising Botle Senokoane for failing to keep her clients anonymous, while others argued that Mihlali Ndamase should not have used her private account.

ManelisiKetse asked:

"Whatever happened to client-supplier confidentiality?"

Matlhatse___ said:

"Mimi was supposed to use a burner account."

couldbesenzo posted:

"Airing out your client like this for clout is crazy business."

sthedoingtingss wrote:

"Do you see why others use burner accounts for such? Now your business is outside for nothing."

fiiilwe_ added:

"If I were Mimi, I would cancel the order."

Online users labelled Mihlali Ndamase "greedy" for apparently showing interest in skin-lightening products. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about Mihlali Ndamase's apparent interest in skin-lightening products.

nneliciah posted:

"I’ve always believed that girl bleaches. The lips were very telling."

Marcia______ said:

"Mimi is greedy for buying. Sis is already light-skinned, now she wants to be pale white?"

onlybayangs was shocked:

"Bathong! How light does she want to be?"

MalulekNhlamulo was confused:

"I was so shook, but also, why the hell does Mihlali even want to bleach?"

Nthabiie_N asked:

"Haibo, Mimi? She’s already pale, what more does she want?"

