Hannah de Gouveia and Charlie-Anne Smith will launch Johannesburg's 'first' Korean skincare clinic

The businesswomen travelled to South Korea, where one of them underwent training, while the other secured deals

The grand opening is set for 2 February 2026, generating excitement among South African beauty enthusiasts

Two young beauty businesswomen, Hannah de Gouveia and Charlie-Anne Smith, took a leap of faith and will soon open "Johannesburg's first Korean skincare clinic," Seoul Studio, based at The Courtyard in Illovo. With the company officially opening its doors on 2 February 2026, the news thrilled many South Africans.

Hannah addressed the public on 23 January 2026 via a video posted on the company's social media platforms, giving an update on their journey. The two entrepreneurs flew to South Korea, where Charlie, an aesthetician, received training from "top industry professionals." She learned how to do treatments such as salmon DNA facials and Korean face lifts, among other things.

Hannah met with brands about bringing Korean skincare to the continent and shared

"We managed to sign a distribution deal OxygenCeuticals, the biggest Korean skincare treatment brand."

Hannah also shared that in September 2025, they secured a space for their business. Unfortunately, the businesswoman saw no progress with the building board after two months, restarted the hunt, and made Illovo Seoul Studio's home.

"Luckily, we found this gorgeous space that we've been renovating for the past few weeks."

Korean skincare clinic excites South Africans

Several beauty enthusiasts gathered in the comment section, sharing how pumped they were for Seoul Studio's doors to open.

South African rapper Nadia Nakai exclaimed:

"So cool! Congratulations!"

@missfabsa proudly commented:

"I love to see ladies going after their dreams."

A hopeful @luu_m33 shared:

"It would really be nice to have something like this in Botswana."

@real.estate.besti4 said with a laugh at the end:

"I can’t wait to try the treatments. I hope the prices are reasonable."

