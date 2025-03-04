A Xhosa lady gave South Africans a glimpse of her painful skin journey on the other side of the globe

The woman has found love in South Korea and decided to take advantage of the beauty benefits of that side

Social media users were concerned about the ambitious lady’s decision to go through pain to achieve clear skin

Asian and Korean people have some of the most beautiful beauty tips that they often share online.

A Xhosa woman shared her painful skincare journey in South Korea. Image: @lithameyilechoi

Source: TikTok

The rise of Korean culture has South Africans in a chokehold after romantic K-dramas stole hearts.

SA lady takes Mzansi on skin journey in South Korea

A young Xhosa lady, Litha Mayile, travelled across the globe to marry the love of her life and achieve what Korean people and youngsters call glass skin. This type of look is when the face is blemish-free with a radiant glow as though you were a squeaky clean glass.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mayile vlogged her realistic first session with her dermatologist. The lady visited a luxurious clinic 30 minutes before her appointment and prepped her face by washing it and trying out the AI skin analysis.

Mayile finally met the woman who’d be working on her face and got right into business without wasting time. After her consultation with the dermatologist, the Mzansi lady got escorted to her personal room where she got prepped for the painful procedure.

Mayile’s doctor applied a generous amount of numbing cream all over her face before introducing the laser treatment, this procedure is called the Pico Laser toning to improve a patient's skin tone, reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, erasing skin discolouration, and even removing tattoos.

To prepare for the next procedure, the doctor first cooled down Mayile’s face and moved on to the Double Tite treatment that had the patient rethinking her visit to the clinic. According to Good Clinics Korea, in this anti-ageing treatment, radiofrequency energy is used to rejuvenate the skin from deep within while tightening and rejuvenating the skin at the same time using skin boosters. On the face, this means that the face will be lifted, tightened, and more firm.

Mayile gave viewers an idea of the pain she went through by saying:

“I saw flames, my goodness.”

The lady also cried and begged her dermatologist to stop. After the aftercare, she shared footage of her face which looked puffy and red:

“A hot mess, okay? Apparently, I’m going to glow in a week.”

She shared the clip with the caption:

“I hope the glow will be worth it.”

Mayile also explained the costs of the procedure in the comments section:

“Procedures like this range between 700kwon - R2 million, depending on the clinic.”

Watch the TikTok video

Mzansi reacts to lady’s Korean skin treatment

Social media users shared their thoughts about the skin journey in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi lady shared her detailed South Korean skincare journey. Image: @lithameyilechoi

Source: TikTok

@Ethanol asked:

“The numbing cream did not help?”

@NOLUTHANDO_KHABAZELA17 was influenced after watching the video:

“Let me check tickets to Korea.”

@Mbali commented:

“You’re brave, hey.”

@Nwabisa S said:

“I can’t wait to see the results, but this looks painful.”

@user173488146910 shared:

“I would also cry, that looks painful.”

@Milla shared her New Year’s resolution:

“This is the year I go to beauty clinics.”

@Apathia👩🏽‍⚖️⚖️✨explained:

“Me as soon as I step foot in Seoul I want that glass skin.”

3 More skin-related stories by Briefly News

A South African lady plugged Mzansi with her easy method to achieve glass skin at home without lasers

One hun shared her easy blemish-removing skincare routine in a now-viral TikTok video. She shared her list of products

A Mzansi hun plugged South Africa with an affordable skin care brand in a now-viral and well-received TikTok video

Source: Briefly News