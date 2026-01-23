“South African Products Thriving”: Locals Proud as American Man Finds Authentic Boerewors in Florida
- A content creator from the United States found a South African store in Bushnell, Florida
- The store sold popular local treats, including authentic boerewors, that a South African man said went well with a sauce
- South African social media users were proud to see local products thriving abroad and expressed themselves in the comment section
American food content creator Kent Burris travelled to Bushnell, Florida, United States, to Howdysnax, a South African store selling tasty meaty treats. Kent's visit excited many South Africans, who expressed pride after seeing local snacks thriving overseas.
The video was posted on 22 January 2026 and showed South African business partners, Nick and Pieter, greeting 'Oom Kent' at the store. Kent was accompanied by a woman they dubbed 'Tannie Robin,' who remained off-camera.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Nick gave the content creator a quick rundown of some of Howdysnax's products, which included top sellers such as biltong and traditional droëwors.
"We've partnered with local farmers in central Florida who raise American wagyu beef."
Nick then showed Kent the boerewors, which he noted went well with their Hot Pepper Mustard Dip n Spread and said that he would treat the American to a lovely braai.
Watch the Facebook reel posted on Kent's account below:
South Africans show their pride
People on the internet expressed their thoughts about the American man visiting a South African snack store in Florida.
Kearabetswe Kgosi Matome shared in the comment section:
"Wonderful to see South Africans and South African products thriving around the world. Good luck to those gentlemen and their business."
Hennie Borain said to Kent:
"I hope they treat you to a proper braai."
Antoinette Nel informed the man:
"Lekker! That's an Afrikaans word you need to use after eating some biltong!"
Kennedy Miller wanted to know:
"When are you coming to visit South Africa?"
3 Other stories about Mzansi food abroad
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African who travelled to the United States compared the two countries' foods.
- An Afrikaner woman in the United Arab Emirates showed a grocery store selling South African goods.
- A South African man's visit to the United Kingdom's Nando's left people online intrigued when he revealed menu differences.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za