A content creator from the United States found a South African store in Bushnell, Florida

The store sold popular local treats, including authentic boerewors, that a South African man said went well with a sauce

South African social media users were proud to see local products thriving abroad and expressed themselves in the comment section

An American man saw classic South African food in Florida. Images: Kent Burris

Source: Facebook

American food content creator Kent Burris travelled to Bushnell, Florida, United States, to Howdysnax, a South African store selling tasty meaty treats. Kent's visit excited many South Africans, who expressed pride after seeing local snacks thriving overseas.

The video was posted on 22 January 2026 and showed South African business partners, Nick and Pieter, greeting 'Oom Kent' at the store. Kent was accompanied by a woman they dubbed 'Tannie Robin,' who remained off-camera.

Business partners Nick and Pieter from Howdysnax. Images: Howdysnax

Source: Facebook

Nick gave the content creator a quick rundown of some of Howdysnax's products, which included top sellers such as biltong and traditional droëwors.

"We've partnered with local farmers in central Florida who raise American wagyu beef."

Nick then showed Kent the boerewors, which he noted went well with their Hot Pepper Mustard Dip n Spread and said that he would treat the American to a lovely braai.

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Kent's account below:

South Africans show their pride

People on the internet expressed their thoughts about the American man visiting a South African snack store in Florida.

Kearabetswe Kgosi Matome shared in the comment section:

"Wonderful to see South Africans and South African products thriving around the world. Good luck to those gentlemen and their business."

Hennie Borain said to Kent:

"I hope they treat you to a proper braai."

Antoinette Nel informed the man:

"Lekker! That's an Afrikaans word you need to use after eating some biltong!"

Kennedy Miller wanted to know:

"When are you coming to visit South Africa?"

3 Other stories about Mzansi food abroad

Source: Briefly News