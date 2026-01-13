A South African man's visit to the United Kingdom's Nando's revealed menu differences from South African branches

The man also showed how expensive the items on the menu were, and showed the bottomless drinks

Online users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the establishment

A Mzansi man gave a glimpse of the menu at Nando's in the United Kingdom.

Source: Facebook

Christopher Lemmon, a man working a biltong shop in the United Kingdom, visited a Nando's restaurant in the area, showing how it differed from the establishments based in South Africa. The video prompted many people to share their experiences.

The Facebook account for Stort Biltong uploaded the clip on 12 January 2026, in which Christopher explained that he had gone to the restaurant for lunch. He noted that, unlike in South Africa, customers in the United Kingdom can choose to order their meal on their phones or using the menu, which has illustrations that represent Johannesburg.

He gave online viewers a glimpse of the expensive menu items, which also featured what was called a 'Sxollie Cider,' and showed the bottomless drinks, including popular gas cooldrinks and iced tea, on offer.

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Stort Biltong's account below:

Internet users react to British Nando's

Social media users shared comments about their time at Nando's establishments across the globe.

The online crowd expressed their thoughts.

Source: Getty Images

Gail Nicholas told the online community:

When I visit the UK, the first place I visit is Nando's. It's the best."

Kim Rousell said to Christopher:

"Super expensive. I hope it was worth it."

Christian Cameron Long wrote under the post:

"So, what was the verdict? I had Nando’s in Portsmouth the other day, and I must say, I was quite impressed. I went hot, obviously. It’s just weird how it’s so expensive here with the upper-class restaurant vibe as opposed to us, where it’s fast food."

