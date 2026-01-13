“What’s the Verdict?”: South African Man Trying Nando’s in the United Kingdom Intrigues the Internet
- A South African man's visit to the United Kingdom's Nando's revealed menu differences from South African branches
- The man also showed how expensive the items on the menu were, and showed the bottomless drinks
- Online users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the establishment
Christopher Lemmon, a man working a biltong shop in the United Kingdom, visited a Nando's restaurant in the area, showing how it differed from the establishments based in South Africa. The video prompted many people to share their experiences.
The Facebook account for Stort Biltong uploaded the clip on 12 January 2026, in which Christopher explained that he had gone to the restaurant for lunch. He noted that, unlike in South Africa, customers in the United Kingdom can choose to order their meal on their phones or using the menu, which has illustrations that represent Johannesburg.
He gave online viewers a glimpse of the expensive menu items, which also featured what was called a 'Sxollie Cider,' and showed the bottomless drinks, including popular gas cooldrinks and iced tea, on offer.
Watch the Facebook reel posted on Stort Biltong's account below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Internet users react to British Nando's
Social media users shared comments about their time at Nando's establishments across the globe.
Gail Nicholas told the online community:
When I visit the UK, the first place I visit is Nando's. It's the best."
Kim Rousell said to Christopher:
"Super expensive. I hope it was worth it."
Christian Cameron Long wrote under the post:
"So, what was the verdict? I had Nando’s in Portsmouth the other day, and I must say, I was quite impressed. I went hot, obviously. It’s just weird how it’s so expensive here with the upper-class restaurant vibe as opposed to us, where it’s fast food."
3 Other stories about Nando's
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Nando's sparked major online chatter when it poked fun at Woolworths regarding the Cat Matlala case.
- A young Cape Town man was pleasantly surprised when he discovered that a Nando's restaurant served bottomless drinks.
- Nando's brought all the heavy hitters when it aired an advertisement showcasing what it meant to be proudly South African.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za