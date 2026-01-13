The body of a 17-year-old boy, Thomas Junior Sithole, was found after disappearing on a boat trip

One of his friends took to TikTok to share a heartfelt tribute, showing an old video of Thomas

Online users shared messages of condolences as they sympathised with the young man's friends

On Monday, 12 January 2026, the body of Thomas Junior Sithole was found after he had disappeared on a boat trip on the Vaal River near the Stonehaven resort in Vereeniging, Gauteng, on 9 January 2026. A friend took to TikTok to share a heartfelt tribute, prompting many to send their condolences.

TikTok user Brandon posted a video of the late 17-year-old taking a video of himself in a bathroom mirror, greeting people in Afrikaans.

Brandon wrote in the post:

"Gone but not forgotten. Just like that, one of my best friends passed."

According to News24, while Thomas' friend's father drove the boat, the friends took turns riding a jet ski. They realised that the young man was missing from the boat when they drove off. Thomas' family reportedly believe that there are inconsistencies in the story.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Brandon's account below:

Condolences pour in for Thomas Junior Sithole

After watching the video on their For You Pages, social media users sympathised with their heartbroken friend, who confirmed that he wasn't on the boat ride.

One of Thomas Sithole's other friends, Pieter, also shared a TikTok post in his honour. Image: @pieter._.moller

Source: TikTok

@nikitalotter01 wrote in the comments:

"In every video his friends are posting, I can see how much he was loved. It's heartbreaking. He still had a whole life ahead of him. Strongs and condolences to you."

@eledge6 told the online community:

"Nothing hurts like seeing kids having to mourn their peer. Condolences to you guys. May he rest in peace."

@the_only.michelle said to Brandon:

"Sorry for your loss. Be strong."

@neilbuckley306 added under the post:

"It's so sad. Rest easy, young man. No one deserves this."

