A group of boaters narrowly escaped death after their vessel drifted to the very edge of a massive spillway during a mechanical failure in Mpumalanga

The dramatic story appeared on Facebook on December 30, 2025, where a local news outlet detailed the intense rescue mission that saved four lives

Social media users were shocked by the news and praised the emergency responders for their bravery, and called the successful operation a true miracle

NSRI rescuers used a single throw line to extract the men from the heavy-flowing water at a dam spillway. Image: Alex Green / Pexels

Source: UGC

Four men survived a terrifying ordeal at the Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga after their boat became stuck on the brink of a 40-meter drop on December 30, 2025.

The post was shared on Facebook by the Cape Times account detailing how the high-stakes rescue unfolded, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who praised the rescue team.

The publication states that the boat suffered a mechanical failure and drifted toward the dangerous edge of the dam wall, where heavy water threatened to push it into the Vaal River below. A Department of Water and Sanitation official performed a critical move by opening sluice gates to create a vacuum and relieve the overflow pressure. It is further said that the NSRI Witbank station commander, Travis Clack, led the team through intense conditions and strong winds that made the approach extremely difficult.

Rescue crews display incredible bravery under pressure

The rescuers realised they only had one opportunity to reach the group and instructed all four men to grab a single rescue line simultaneously. Facebook account Cape Times noted that the coordinated effort allowed the team to pull the individuals into safer waters despite the boat remaining trapped at the edge. All four participants were said to have been wearing life jackets and reached the shore without any physical injuries after the successful extraction. The emergency teams from NSRI Witbank and Gauteng worked together to ensure the safety of the boaters during the evening operation. While the boat and personal belongings remained stuck on the weir, the priority remained the protection of human life throughout the night

Many viewers discussed the importance of boat safety equipment to avoid drifting toward the dam walls. Image: RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

SA debates the Grootdraai Dam incident

The post was viewed by many social media users, with 1.9K liking it and over 500 commenting on the tragic but happy news. Many viewers expressed relief and called the rescue team true heroes for risking their lives. Other users suggested that every boat should be required to carry an anchor and a line as a mandatory safety feature to prevent such accidents. Others described the survival as a miracle and sent prayers of thanks for the safety of the four men.

User @Virginia Melville Nell

"A very sobering on-the-edge encounter. So scary. Glad there was a good outcome. Well done to the rescue team, putting themselves in danger too."

User @Junda Mqulusi Mahlaba

"I think from this awful experience, it must be mandatory to have an anchor and a line kept in any boat as a safety feature, especially for holding position."

User @Curtis Pretorius asked:

"Did the Anchor save them from going over?"

User @Andre Groves

"The rescue team are true heroes."

User @Shaun Bishop

"Scary man, thank the Lord they survived. It's an absolute miracle. Thank you to the people who rescued them."

User @Wendy du Plooy

"This is what grace looks like."

See the Facebook post below:

3 Briefly Newslife threatening encounter articles

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake.

A dramatic incident unfolded at sea when a young girl fell from a cruise ship, prompting her father to heroically jump into the ocean.

A man filmed while a FlySafair flight from Durban to Johannesburg was going through severe turbulence, showing the aircraft dipping and passengers screaming in fear.

Source: Briefly News