Hundreds of North West Residents Affected by Vaal River Flooding
- About 130 households have been affected by the floods near the Vaal River in the North West
- The river has been overflowing after reaching over 100% capacity, and despite ten sluice gates being opened, parts of the North West are flooded
- Community leaders have called on the public to assist with humanitarian aid as the water left many residents stranded
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
BLOEMHOF, NORTH WEST — Community leaders in the Lekwa-Teemane Local municipality in the North West have called for humanitarian aid after the overflowing of the Vaal River caused flooding in some sections of the province.
What happened with the Vaal River?
SABC News reported that Albert Nel, a community representative for Christiana and Bloemhof, said the need for humanitarian aid is huge after the overflowing of the Vaal River caused a capacity of over 120%. This was after the recent heavy floods in the province resulted in the overflooding.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on 6 April 2025 that five sluice gates were opened at the Vaal Dam. This was done to manage the water levels that rose rapidly in the area. The fifth gate was opened a day after the fourth gate was opened. The department said two sluice gates would be closed by the afternoon of 30 April.
Help is needed: community leader
Nel said an account has been made available for those who are willing to make monetary donations to afford a mealfor those affected by the flooding. About 150 households have been affected. He said that the Sanlam Foundation bought some hampers and hundreds of miele meal bags have been donated.
The Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality closed sections of the N12 between Bloemhof and Christiana, opposite the Bloemhof Gold Course. Motorists were advised to avoid travelling unnecessarily using the affected route. The municipality also said it is working with the relevant authorities to monitor water levels.
Stories about the Vaal Dam
In 2023, several businesses and residents lost their belongings and possessions in the Free State after 12 sluice gates were opened due to the heavy rains of January. The owner of a resort in Parys was among those who were affected. Her resort was engulfed in water in 12 hours. Her bedding and electrical equipment were damaged.
The Vaal Dam's capacity dropped below 35% in November 2024. This was because there was less than normal rainfall against an increasing demand from municipalities in Gauteng. The department revealed that dams around the country were struggling at that time.
Overflowing Vaal Dam reaches man's river
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng resident shared a video of the extent of the flooding of the Vaal Dam. His video showed how the waters had reached his doorstep.
The Dam was at 111% capacity on 9 April when the gent shared a clip of the overflowing waters reaching his door. South Africans were concerned as the waters surrounded his yard.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za