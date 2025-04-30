About 130 households have been affected by the floods near the Vaal River in the North West

The river has been overflowing after reaching over 100% capacity, and despite ten sluice gates being opened, parts of the North West are flooded

Community leaders have called on the public to assist with humanitarian aid as the water left many residents stranded

North West residents were affected by the overflow of the Vaal River. Image: Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality

BLOEMHOF, NORTH WEST — Community leaders in the Lekwa-Teemane Local municipality in the North West have called for humanitarian aid after the overflowing of the Vaal River caused flooding in some sections of the province.

What happened with the Vaal River?

SABC News reported that Albert Nel, a community representative for Christiana and Bloemhof, said the need for humanitarian aid is huge after the overflowing of the Vaal River caused a capacity of over 120%. This was after the recent heavy floods in the province resulted in the overflooding.

The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on 6 April 2025 that five sluice gates were opened at the Vaal Dam. This was done to manage the water levels that rose rapidly in the area. The fifth gate was opened a day after the fourth gate was opened. The department said two sluice gates would be closed by the afternoon of 30 April.

The Vaal River overflowed, causing damage to homes. Image: Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality

Help is needed: community leader

Nel said an account has been made available for those who are willing to make monetary donations to afford a mealfor those affected by the flooding. About 150 households have been affected. He said that the Sanlam Foundation bought some hampers and hundreds of miele meal bags have been donated.

The Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality closed sections of the N12 between Bloemhof and Christiana, opposite the Bloemhof Gold Course. Motorists were advised to avoid travelling unnecessarily using the affected route. The municipality also said it is working with the relevant authorities to monitor water levels.

