The capacity of the Vaal Dam has officially dropped below 33%, despite it being 75% at the same time last year

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed that 31 dams hold less than 50% of their capacity

South Africans are growing concerned about the escalating crisis and blamed the government for the current problem

South Africa’s water crisis is worsening, and the state of the country’s dams paints a troubling picture.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), 31 dams hold less than 50% of their full capacity, and some are dipping below 1%.

Vaal Dam drops to 34%

The Vaal Dam, a crucial water source in Gauteng, has reported a capacity of 34% at the end of October.

The figure has since dropped to 32.8%.

This is a marked difference from the same time last year when the capacity was 75%.

Less than normal rainfall and excessive demand by Gauteng’s municipalities have put a strain on the Vaal Dam.

The dam normally receives additional water from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel, but this has been closed for six months for critical maintenance work.

It’s only expected to reopen in March 2025.

DWS confident situation will improve

DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that many dams are struggling at present but expressed confidence that the situation will improve by the end of the year.

"The situation that's happening currently is not the first time that it's happened. We were there in November 2020, and by December, the dam levels started improving again," Mavasa said.

Despite Mavasa’s comments, South Africans were less optimistic.

Gerry Corne Merrick said:

“We need serious rain and a government that can fix the infrastructure.”

Clayton Hendricks added:

“The fault of the ANC and Johannesburg water department. Wherever you drive in and around the Jhb area, you see burst water pipes that aren't attended to. All you see is rivers of water flowing down the streets.”

Peter Walker said:

“You need contingency plans. Reminds me of our day zero in Cape Town. It does help if the population calls upon the name of the Lord.”

Paula Oosthuizen added:

“Why is this info not widely spread on the news and social media? So few people even know that there is a problem.”

Anthony Blackbeard said:

“Counted four major water leaks in Tshwane in the last week. And when I say major, I mean kilolitres running down the streets. No one cares about that. But hey, let’s blame consumers and get away with tardiness.”

Joan Gemmell Budricks added:

“Water loss due to no infrastructure maintenance for 30 years. Why wake up in 2024?”

South Africa’s looming water crisis

In a related article, Briefly News focused on the looming threat of Day Zero in the country and how to solve this crisis.

Many parts of South Africa experience water restrictions, thanks to ageing infrastructure and mismanagement of funds.

A lack of maintenance, coupled with climate change, has also contributed to the country's persistent problems.

