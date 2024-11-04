The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape

Large parts of the country experienced high temperatures over the past weekend

South Africans have shared hilarious thoughts on the current changes in the weather

South Africa's weather has gone from scorching heat to disruptive snowfall, and citizens find it hilarious. Image: Betsie Van der Meer/ Wikus de Wet.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s weather patterns can’t seem to make up its mind, which has amused citizens.

With large parts of the country experiencing a heatwave, social media users were surprised to see a snow warning for the Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow in the province.

Warning valid until Wednesday

SAWS reported that the warning is valid from midnight on Monday, 4 November, until midnight on Wednesday, 5 November.

The snowfall is expected over the high lying areas due to a high pressure system.

It’s expected to hit the Chris Hani district municipality, Joe Gqabi district municipality, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Matatiele, Umzimvubu and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities.

The snowfall predicted for the province starkly contrasts the heatwave hitting many other provinces.

Over the past weekend, the Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, and some parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experienced very high temperatures.

South Africans joke about weather conditions

Social media users were amused by the snow warning, with many joking about the changing weather.

Reinhardt Rabiul said:

“The weather in South Africa is like women. It changes always.”

Tshepo Papa-Atlegang asked:

“What on Earth is going on here 😏One minute is too hot, and the next it is snowing.”

Brian Kritzinger added:

“2024’s weather was extremely weird. I think scientists should create new dates for our seasons.”

Wynand Rautenbach joked:

“Are we living in a real-life Jumanji?”

Latavia Reigns added:

“It's like my menstrual cycle and changing my moods.”

KZN hit by severe thunderstorms

The KwaZulu-Natal province is not only experiencing a heatwave but thunderstorms that come with it.

Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service issued a Yellow4 warning for the province.

The thunderstorms have already destroyed infrastructure in Pietermaritzburg, including a primary school roof.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News