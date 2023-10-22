A boat capsized in the Vaal River, resulting in the tragic deaths of four family members yesterday

Six survivors were rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment following the boat accident

The Gauteng police said they are investigating the circumstances around the tragic and deadly incident

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A boat capsized on the Vaal River. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Tragedy struck as a boat carrying four family members, including a pregnant woman and a three-year-old child, capsized in the Vaal River on 21 October.

Boat accident claims lives

The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of their lives. Six survivors from the ordeal have been transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical care.

The accident happened while a group of ten family members was celebrating a birthday on a boat ride. The boat overturned in the water, leading to the heartbreaking fatalities.

PAY ATTENTION:

Police investigate Vaal boat accident

According to SABCNews, Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened.

Masondo described the grim event, explaining that when the boat capsized bystanders at the scene rushed to rescue the victims, but unfortunately, four family members met a tragic end during the rescue effort.

SA people extend condolences

Read some of the comments below:

Gomolemo Moroe said:

"Eish this is heartbreaking. Condolences to the rest of the family."

Donono Wa Ga Mokgara shared:

"Very sad news, my sincere condolences. I used the same boat on my birthday."

Senganga Manganga commented:

"Sincere condolences to bereaved families and friends.️ It's a sad situation indeed."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka mentioned:

"Condolences to the family, people always call me a coward for not trying these adventures. But I'm happy to embrace that so long I save my life."

Somdlevu Hlomuka wrote:

"That river is very scary."

Paballo Ndleleni added:

"I think life jackets were needed."

19 Family Members Killed in Horrific Head-On Collision in the North West

In another article, Briefly News reported that a head-on collision between a Totoya Quantum and a truck has left 19 family members dead. The accident took place in the North West and is currently under investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

The accident took place at approximately 9:30 pm near Schweizer-Reneke, as the investigation unfolds more details are likely to be released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News