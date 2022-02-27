19 Family Members Killed in Horrific Head-On Collision in the North West

A horrific head-on collision involving a Totoya Quantum and a truck has resulted in 19 family members losing their lives

The accident took place at approximately 9:30 pm and is being investigated by the Road Traffic Management Corporation

Another head-on collision in Lephalale in Limpopo's Waterberg district has resulted in a further six people losing their lives

MAHIKENG- A head-on collision between a Totoya Quantum and a truck has left 19 family members dead. The accident took place in the North West and is currently under investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

The accident took place at approximately 9:30 pm near Schweizer-Reneke, as the investigation unfolds more details are likely to be released.

Sowetan LIVE reported that another car accident in Lephalale in Limpopo's Waterberg district has left a further six people dead. The crash also involved a head-on collision. It is believed that the driver of the sedan lost control and collided with an Isuzu van.

The driver of the sedan and four other occupants were killed on impact according to Review Online.

