Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux or a Toyota Quantum have ranked the highest for fatal accidents in Mzansi

A recent study titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context found that cares to rank first, second and third in regards to fatal crashes

While Quantums ranked third, The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) claims their overall danger is much higher and needs to be addressed

If you drive a Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux or a Toyota Quantum then you better be watching your driving. A recent study has crowned these vehicles as the causers of the most fatal accidents in South Africa.

While Quantums, and even Polos, do not come as a major surprise, the beast of a Hilux was a little bit of an eye-opener.

TimesLIVE reported that a study, titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context, analysed fatal crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021, a period of 3.8 years, which gave these vehicles their new titles.

During the period analysed in the study, a total of 48 330 vehicles were involved in 37 583 fatal crashes with a heartbreaking 45 232 deaths as a result.

Analysing the makes and models of these cars, the study put the Volkswagen Polo in first place with 16.7% of all fatal crashes, followed by the Toyota Hilux with 14.2% of fatal crashes, and the Toyota Quantum in third with a 12.2% involvement in fatal crashes.

While we all would have expected Quantums to have taken first place, they still rank much higher overall as the ratio between the number of vehicles on the road are far fewer than the other makes, making Quantum drivers one of the most dangerous, if not the most.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed this:

“The high number of speed infringements committed by public transport-type vehicles such as the Toyota Quantum is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

“Though it is expected that public transport vehicles will be involved in crashes because they are on the road on a semi-full-time basis and travel more than a million vehicle kilometres compared to other vehicle models, their contribution to fatalities remains unacceptably high considering that they constitute a mere 3.3% of the total vehicle population.”

