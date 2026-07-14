A heartwarming photo of Thapelo Mokoena and his mother, Nonhlanhla, went viral after it was shared on X, attracting thousands of views

Fans were amazed by the striking resemblance between the actor and his mother, with many saying they look almost identical

Several social media users joked that Thapelo's youthful appearance comes from his mother, praising her beauty and ageless looks

South Africans weighed in on the similarities between Thapelo Mokoena and his mum. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

A sweet snapshot of actor Thapelo Mokoena with his mother Nonhlanhla has taken over X, with fans losing their minds over how strikingly similar the two look. The photo, shared by X user @Stompzzz on Monday, 13 July 2026, quickly racked up views as compliments and jokes poured in from all corners of Mzansi.

The post was captioned:

"Thapelo Mokoena and his mother ❤️❤️"

Thapelo Mokoena is one of South Africa's most recognised faces, known for his roles in productions such as Isidingo, the hit Netflix series Fatal Seduction, and the blockbuster film Hotel Rwanda. He has also built a strong following beyond acting through his work as a TV presenter and fitness enthusiast; a lifestyle that clearly keeps him looking years younger than his age.

And if the reactions to this photo are anything to go by, fans think they've finally cracked the code.

See the photo that has Mzansi talking by clicking the link.

Mzansi reacts to photo of Thapelo Mokoena and his mother

The comments section turned into a full-on appreciation post, with fans falling over themselves to point out the family resemblance and shower both mother and son with love.

Here are some of the comments:

@Oscarkhomotsoh wrote:

"They really look the same 🙌"

@MokobaneFaith16 joked:

"Makes sense why Thapelo isn't ageing 😍"

@ayankabs shared:

"My class 2 teacher. Such a gorgeous lady. 💗"

@CherylMkhize remarked:

"He is blessed ❤️ he looks like his mom"

@trully_tee shared:

"Thapelo is ageing like a fine wine 🥵🔥"

@NellyM_0 gushed:

"My only celebrity crush 🫣"

SA reacted to Thapelo Mokoena’s picture with his mum. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena bags award at 10th Annual Emy Africa Awards

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thapelo Mokoena recently bagged another award.

The Fatal Seduction star excitedly announced his big win on social media to his fans.

Source: Briefly News