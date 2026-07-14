The family of Velia Strydom confirmed they will attend the murder trial scheduled for 5 August 2026 at the Knysna High Court

Spokesperson Warrick Langisa said Strydom's four children are separated across the country and still reach for their phones to call her

State evidence alleges boyfriend Mervyn Bock strangled Strydom, dumped her body near the Red Bridge and used her phone to mislead her family

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Velia Strydom's family have called for justice. Images: Velia Strydom/ Facebook and Chris Ryan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

KNYSNA, WESTERN CAPE— The family of Velia Strydom has called on the justice system to give her a voice as the murder case against her boyfriend, Mervyn Bock, heads to the Knysna High Court for trial on 5 August 2026.

According to IOL, family spokesperson Warrick Langisa said the family would be present throughout the proceedings to ensure that accountability is served. He described the pain of Strydom's absence as immense, particularly for her four children, who have since been separated and are living in different parts of the country. Langisa noted that the children still reach for their phones to call her and frequently remind one another of how deeply she loved them.

A mother remembered, not a statistic

Langisa said the family makes a deliberate effort to keep Strydom's memory alive, unwilling to allow her to become another forgotten victim. One of the most difficult moments came when they were forced to mark what would have been her 40th birthday without her, a milestone she had personally planned down to the smallest detail. Adding to the family's anguish, the condition of her remains meant they were unable to open her coffin to say a final goodbye.

State evidence alleges that Bock strangled Strydom at his flat on Trotter Street, then transported her body and disposed of it near the Red Bridge. Investigators allege he subsequently used her mobile phone to send messages to her concerned family members, creating the impression she was still alive.

Bock arrested after incriminating phone searches

Police arrested Bock on New Year's Day 2026 after forensic examination of his mobile phone uncovered highly incriminating internet searches. He appeared before the Knysna Magistrate's Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty and was denied bail. The family says they will not rest until justice is served for Strydom, a mother whose children continue to carry her memory with them every day.

Family of five found dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a tragic incident involving a family of five, including three young children, who were found shot dead in their home near Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. This suspected murder-suicide has left the community in profound shock, especially as the family had travelled from Johannesburg to celebrate the winter holidays at their ancestral home.

Source: Briefly News