Member of Parliament Ashley Sauls has addressed his calls for the Political Killings Task Team to be disbanded

The Patriotic Alliance member posted a video in which he discussed why he made the calls, while defending his stance

Social media users weighed in on the video, sharing varied reactions to what Sauls had to say about the task team

Ashley Sauls defended his calls to disband the PKTT, but many South Africans were not having it. Image: Ashley Qhoeke I Sauls

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Ashley Sauls has pushed back against accusations that his calls to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) are motivated by political loyalty.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) Member of Parliament has insisted that his position is grounded solely in evidence examined before the Ad Hoc Committee. In a selfie-style video filmed inside a moving car, Sauls addressed critics who alleged he was shielding PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene from potential arrest.

Sauls lays out financial case against the PKTT

Sauls centred his argument on what he described as disproportionate spending on a small unit operating in a single province. He claimed the PKTT received over R100 million, with individual members earning R359,000 in overtime alone, separate from their standard police salaries. He added that the unit spent R1.1 million on rent and laundry alone, noting that police stations were suffering.

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"There are no cars at police stations. There are no resources at police stations," Sauls said.

He also referenced testimony from Becky Taylor, who he said confirmed that a similar unit, Operation Thunder in the Western Cape, received comparable funding.

"Close to 10 people a day are being shot dead in Cape Town. But that's a task team that gets 100 million. What are they doing?" he asked.

Sauls rejects claims of protecting Kunene

Responding directly to the accusation that he was acting to shield Kunene, Sauls challenged critics to consider whether disbanding the PKTT would actually prevent an arrest.

He argued that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi didn’t need to be with the PKTT to effect an arrest, saying it could happen whether or not there was a unit. He maintained that no criminal charge had been laid against the PA’s Deputy President.

How did South Africans react to Sauls’ comments?

The video drew sharp responses online, as social media users shared varied reactions.

@marchblackberry wrote:

"You are punching above your weight, just like horrible Adams. Shame man, you guys are really abused. Don't you learn? Stop fighting other people's battles. Stop being cannon fodder."

@Dijosti said:

"The entire SAPS failed to crack the organised crime syndicates operating in Gauteng and KZN, instead, most of the Generals are on suspension or have been fired thanks to the PKTT and General Mkhwanazi. Ashley Sauls must take a chill pill."

@Banyana_Mponeng countered:

"His boss went on a spending spree with our tax money at the World Cup on nonsense. We, citizens of this country, can see the results of PKTT. In fact, that PKTT must be made a permanent structure."

@Msotraana added:

"Politicians do not want a police unit or task team that is truly effective. That's why the Scorpions were disbanded."

Other stories about Sauls and the Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Source: Briefly News