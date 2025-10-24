Ashley Sauls interrogated Bheki Cele about the arrest of the suspects in the AKA murder case

Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras took to X and criticised Ashley Sauls' style of questioning

Some agreed with Dhlomo and Warras, while some felt the two broadcasters were unfairly targeting Sauls

Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras criticised Ashley Sauls after he questioned Bheki Cele. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, shady_lurker/X, Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Seasoned broadcasters Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras have weighed in on Patriotic Alliance (PA) politician Ashley Qhoeke Sauls’ style of questioning.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele dropped bombshells when he initially appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged corruption in the criminal justice system on 23 October 2025. Several South Africans took exception to PA member of Parliament Ashley Qhoeke Sauls’ questions to Bheki Cele. Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras joined the conversation and criticised Sauls, with both broadcasters giving the politician brutal nicknames.

Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras roast Ashley Sauls

On Friday, 24 October 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his verified X account and reacted to a video of Ashley Sauls asking Bheki Cele who arrested the hitmen that killed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Dhlomo wasn’t impressed with Sauls’ line of questioning and gave him a brutal nickname. The post was captioned:

“Lol! This guy is a nincompoop!”

Separately, DJ Warras criticised Ashley Sauls’ style of questioning and suggested that he be removed from the Ad Hoc Committee or banned from asking questions. The post was captioned:

“Well, this idiot should no longer be allowed to ask questions. Haai. Can he not be replaced? uBuza amasimba Nje lo. Trying to sound smart, trying to vya vya ngathi he’s in ‘Law & Order’ on SABC3. Like? Uthini? What is he even asking? Yessses mabona’Kude 😒”

You can see DJ Warras’ full post by clicking here.

SA reacts as Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras roast Ashley Sauls

In the comments section beneath both Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras’ posts, social media users criticised Ashley Qhoeke Sauls. Some accused the broadcasters of intentionally trying to discredit the PA politician.

Here are some of the comments:

@UNtlatywa suggested:

“South Africans must never EVER forget that Patriotic Alliance, which is led by Gayton MacKenzie, represented by Ashley Sauls, stood in SUPPORT of Senzo Mchunu disbanding PKTT. History must judge them very harshly. By the way, they were also in support of VAT INCREASE. GNU bridesmaids 🚮🤡😡”

@majazztic claimed:

“Nawe futhi? 😂 So, you guys have orchestrated a misguided strategy to discredit Ashley simply because you can’t match his intellectual calibre? So, you can pander to a less discerning crowd? 🚮”

@BackToBasicxs theorised:

“He was trying to lead a narrative (to discredit Mkhwanazi’s PKTT) that the PKTT went out of their way in Johannesburg but ‘failed’ in their jurisdiction. When Cele kept explaining it wasn’t their jurisdiction, he couldn’t cope and kept pushing.”

@OracleFutbol argued:

“A moron. This is like questioning if the maternity ward is doing its job because somebody died of a heart attack in the hospital passage. How is AKA's murder a political killing?”

Mzansi weighed in after Sizwe Dhlomo and DJ Warras blasted Ashley Sauls. Image: shady_lurker/X, Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

