Bheki Cele testified before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

Sizwe Dhlomo disputed Bheki Cele's statement about Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Several social media users defended Cele, with some criticising Dhlomo for taking the statement out of context

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Bheki Cele's views on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Source: Getty Images

Seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s serious allegations against Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Bheki Cele made his initial appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged corruption in the criminal justice system on 23 October 2025. During his testimony, Cele agreed with Mkhwanazi’s views regarding the disbandment of the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT). It was his views on Mkhwanazi that sparked a reaction from Sizwe Dhlomo.

Sizwe Dhlomo disputes Bheki Cele's claim about Mkhwanazi

News channel Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of Bheki Cele claiming that Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is an apartheid career police officer. The post was captioned:

“[WATCH] "I heard Malema saying Mkhwanazi is a career policeman. Yes, he is an apartheid career police, created to ensure that black men don't survive." - Bheki Cele.”

Watch the video below:

Taking to his verified X account, Sizwe Dhlomo disputed Cele’s claim that Mkhwanazi is an apartheid career policeman, created to ensure that black men don't survive. He claimed that Mkhwanazi wasn’t a police officer during the Apartheid era. The post was captioned:

“Lol! Mkhwanazi wasn’t even a cop back then…”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo dismisses Bheki Cele's claim

Several social media users, including controversial podcast host Nota Baloyi, filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some backed Bheki Cele and argued that he didn’t mean it literally, others sided with Dhlomo.

Here are some of the comments:

@lavidaNOTA suggested:

“He means Shadrack Sibiya, surely?”

@VuyelwaMdlalos1 argued:

“I don’t think he meant it in a literal sense 🤭”

@KhayelitshaE said:

“He was trained by apartheid police officers, I think that’s what he meant 😂🤣”

@FakesfaroFaro highlighted:

“An interesting topic because General Mkwanazi was appointed in his current rank on 24 November 2011, just after Bheki Cele was suspended and removed from his post as National Police Commissioner. He basically replaced Cele after he was fired.”

@bafana_msimang critiqued:

“Did you even get the question they asked, or are you on the 'take what I hear and respond' bandwagon?”

@Tebzolah shared:

“1993, Mkhwanazi joined. He is an Apartheid Police man as Cele alludes. The question is which Police man is better🤭”

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa advised:

“Don't rely on short clips, please, you will get misled.”

@chiefcebo_ celebrated:

“Finally, there is something that Sizwe does not know.”

Mzansi reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo challenged Bheki Cele's claim about Mkhwanazi.

Source: Getty Images

