Ad Hoc Committee: Bheki Cele Disagrees With Disbandment of the PKTT

The former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, said that he did not ask about how the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded

Cele appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

He said that the dsbandment was not done procedurally and said Senzo Mchunu had to consult with the Interministerial Committee

Bheki Cele said Senzo Mchunu did not properly disband the PKTT. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, stated that he did not agree with how Police Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the Political Killings Task Team.

Cele testified on 23 October 2025 before the Ad hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. He was asked about his view on the disbandment of the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT).

Cele weighs in on PKTT disbandment

Cele said that in his view, Mchunu was supported to consult with the Interministerial Committee (IMC) under which the PKTT was formed. He also said that he could have consulted with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, of which the Police Minister and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development were part.

"Only the IMC could have disbanded it. The IMC continues to exist even under the seventh administration. The Minister of Police, therefore, had to consult with the IMC that established the PKTT before deciding to disband it," he said, reading the statement he submitted.

Cele added that Mchunu would have sought clearance from President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said that Mchunu did not take on board all of the concerned ministries before deciding to disband it.

