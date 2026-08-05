Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's name has surfaced at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy testified about Mchunu's involvement

South Africans weighed in on the latest allegations about the suspended minister, sharing varied reactions to it

Senzo Mchunu has been accused of interfering in an IDAC Crime Intelligence investigation. Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Suspended Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu’s name has surfaced at the Madlanga Commission, with allegations emerging that he interfered in an investigation by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

IDAC prosecutor Drushantha Ramsamy testified on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, that Mchunu appeared to have taken a specific interest in a probe relating to the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The investigation Mchunu was interested in centred on allegations that the PKTT misused the Crime Intelligence Secret Services slush fund, including an alleged attempt to procure two forklifts valued at more than R700,000 using those secret funds.

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Mchunu previously said that he was not bothered by what has come to light at the Madlanga Commission.

Witness allegedly flown to Eastern Cape

Ramsamy told the commission that IDAC Chief Investigator Dylan Perumal had informed her that a witness relevant to the forklift procurement matter was flown to the Eastern Cape to meet with him, allegedly by Mchunu.

She said she had initially assumed the minister was simply receiving general updates on IDAC's broader Crime Intelligence investigation.

That interpretation changed as the testimony developed. Ramsamy stated that it later became clear Mchunu had a focused interest specifically in the forklift inquiry, which she found unusual.

"It seemed strange to me that Minister Mchunu would be involved in this investigation, but Mr Perumal did not offer any further details regarding Minister Mchunu's involvement in the investigation," she said.

Ramsamy also mentioned that former IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson met with Mchunu.

Public reaction to the testimony

The news of Mchunu’s name surfacing again drew sharp responses on social media.

Jerry Lekgotla Mokwana said:

“The President's favourite crony.”

Matimba Matt Ngobeni noted:

“And Ramaphosa has not fired him.”

Pauline Thomson called for Mchunu to be imprisoned, writing:

"Lock him away."

Lebelo Thato was blunt, stating:

"No prayers at church will help him."

Funi Max added cryptically:

"Soon the gasket will blow. "

Mchunu says he's never been accused of corruption

Briefly News previously reported that Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025.

The suspended Minister of Police was called to testify after he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee as well.

Mchunu said that he was never accused of corruption throughout his career as a public servant.

Source: Briefly News