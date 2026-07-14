Little Switzerland Resort in the Northern Drakensberg launched a fully inclusive package covering all meals, drinks, and activities

The historic resort has stood at the foot of the Amphitheatre for over 100 years, offering guests mountain views and guided hikes

South Africans online shared fond memories of the resort, with many calling it a hidden gem worth revisiting

Linda Munnik shares her experience of Little Switzerland. Image: @Linda Munnik

Source: Facebook

A travel video showcasing Little Switzerland Resort in South Africa's Northern Drakensberg has been making the rounds on a Facebook post by Linda Munnik, and it is easy to see why. Posted on 9 July 2026, the clip highlights a century-old mountain hideaway that has just rolled out a fully all-inclusive package, and viewers are loving it.

Perched at the foot of the Northern Drakensberg and overlooking the iconic Amphitheatre rock formation, the resort blends rustic charm with modern comfort. Thatched roofs, manicured gardens and sweeping mountain panoramas set the scene for what the creator describes as a place where guests can simply:

"Arrive, unpack, and let the berg do the rest."

Historic mountain resort unveils all-inclusive experience

Little Switzerland Resort, located in the Northern Drakensberg with views of the Amphitheatre, has entered a new chapter as a fully all-inclusive mountain retreat. Originally established as a tea garden more than a century ago, the historic resort now offers accommodation, meals, drinks, curated activities and daily entertainment as part of a single stay.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Shares Their Berg Memories

South Africans flooded the comments on Linda's page with warm memories and fresh excitement:

@Lindiwe Khumalo said:

"I know the place since 1995, it is marvelous with botanical gardens. We went to vacation from Qwaqwa to Harrismith, so exclusive and the hospitality is top notch."

@Rehaan Moosa shared:

"I fished there in 2010, I don't like fishing but what a time. I'd advise anyone go fish, you will enjoy the peace and might catch a bass, they jump out of the water lol. Don't forget to grab a flask and some biscuits. (Still don't like fishing 😂)"

@DEbby Simelane added:

"Better than spending money in a Mozambican beach shack."

@Mothupi Sephai asked:

"Where is this located exactly? Can I have a quote please."

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Source: Briefly News