Maps Maponyane shared a sneak peek at his Japanese-inspired Johannesburg property, which he calls his 'Japanese Oasis'

The TV personality revealed the renovation is underway, with footage showing koi ponds, red-trimmed sliding doors, and gutted interiors with exposed beams

Fans and celebrities including Bontle Modiselle flooded the comments with excitement over the stunning passion project

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Maps Maponyane gave fans a tour of his dream home. Image: Maps Maponyane

Source: Instagram

Maps Maponyane has set social media alight after sharing a video update on his jaw-dropping Japanese-inspired Johannesburg mansion. The TV presenter and model gave followers their first proper look at the ambitious renovation project on 7 July, and Mzansi simply could not get enough.

The exterior is nothing short of striking, a mid-century Japanese-influenced house featuring red-trimmed sliding doors, wood-shingled roofs, and lush tree-lined grounds with koi and lily ponds. The interior tells a different story for now, with exposed beams, debris, and construction work still very much in progress, alongside Asian statuary including what appears to be a terracotta warrior-style figure and a small Buddha statue.

Maps Maponyane's vision for his 'Japanese oasis'

Maponyane made no secret of the personal significance of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm obsessed with Japanese culture, and I love the way that they think,"

He shared in the clip, adding that he is finally ready to say the construction is officially underway. Despite the current state of the interiors, his excitement was palpable:

"I'm so excited to go on a journey... but I can't wait to see the final result."

The property's blend of untouched beauty and raw, under-construction energy gave the video a compelling before-and-after suspense that resonated strongly with viewers. Watch Maps Maponyane's Japanese Oasis renovation reveal in the Instagram post below:

Maps Maponyane gives fans renovation tour

The renovation reveal quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity property updates on social media, with many fans praising Maps Maponyane's eye for design and applauding him for sharing the project from the very beginning. While the mansion is still a work in progress, followers are already eager to see how the Japanese-inspired home transforms once construction is complete.

Celebrity Friends and Fans React

Fans can't wait to see the finished mansion. Image: Maps Maponyane

Source: Instagram

The reactions came thick and fast, with fellow celebrities among the first to congratulate him. @bontle.modiselle wrote:

"Wow...that's Incredible! Congratulations on it all. 🪁"

@homba_mazaleni said:

"This is so cool ! Congratulations 🥳🥳🔥"

@dinewithneo added:

"Omg! Yes, sooo refreshing. Cant wait to see it all come together! 🔥🤎"

Perhaps the comment that drew the most laughs came from @mandisagaba:

"I'm so happy Top Billing is back. We are going to be within."

Maps supports Shudu's graduation milestone

Recently Briefly News reported that Maps Maponyane won over South Africans after proudly supporting his girlfriend, former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, at her Columbia University master's graduation in New York.

The TV personality shared the special moment with Shudu in a heartwarming photo that quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple's bond while congratulating Shudu on her remarkable academic achievement.

Source: Briefly News