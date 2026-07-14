Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress Luyanda Zwane shared a video of herself diving into the ocean in the Maldives

Fans gushed over the Netflix star's natural beauty, with some joking that they understood why her Polygamist character Lindani won Jonasi Gomora over

The comments follow the show's international success, and over a month since its premiere, viewers are still talking about it

Luyanda Zwane's Maldives vacation content had fans talking. Images: luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zwane is living her best life, and the internet is here for every second of it. The actress jetted off to the Maldives and shared a video of herself sprinting towards the ocean before diving into the crystal-clear blue water, with Kanye West's Touch the Sky setting the perfect mood.

Dressed in a string bathing suit and flashing her trademark wide smile, Zwane had fans completely captivated. The clip spread quickly across social media, drawing thousands of eyes and no shortage of admiring comments about her radiant, natural beauty.

Many fans know Zwane from Sibongile and The Dlaminis, but her most recent high-profile role came on Netflix's hit series The Polygamist, where she played Lindani, one of Jonasi Gomora's (Sdumo Mtshali) mistresses.

The character's storyline was anything but simple. Lindani crosses a serious moral boundary by dating and sleeping with her close friend's father, later falling pregnant with him. She then discovers she has contracted HIV, and after Jonasi's death, ends the season by sleeping with his son, Menzi. It was the kind of role that sticks with viewers long after the credits roll, and clearly, fans haven't quite forgiven her for it, even in real life.

Watch Luyanda Zwane's Maldives content below.

Mzansi reacts to Luyanda Zwane's video

The comment sections were buzzing with a mix of admiration and playful shade. Here's what people had to say:

lerato_lalove joked:

"I don't blame Jonasi, yaz."

MNG_431 reacted:

"I'll never forgive her for what she did to Jonasi. I don't care that she was acting; she's evil!"

Zamgp1 wrote:

"She's beautiful."

MasterKushZA admired Luyanda Zwane:

"This girl is hot, that's what we call 'African beauty,' just a natural beauty, nje."

1stMelvin joked:

"She secured Jonasi's payouts."

Social media gushed over Luyanda Zwane's striking good looks. Image: luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to The Polygamist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Davido's reaction after watching The Polygamist.

The Nigerian musician left many online users in stitches after seemingly condemning Jonasi Gomora's actions, with many revisiting his own personal drama.

Source: Briefly News