Thuli Phongolo turned heads after she revealed that she attended Jay-Z's Extra Innings concert in New York City

The appearance came shortly after she bought her mother a car and was seen rocking a pricey Rolex timepiece, thrusting her lavish lifestyle into the open

Mzansi flooded social media with questions about where the former actress' seemingly endless money is coming from

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Thuli Phongolo attended Jay-Z's concert in New York. Image: Al Bello/Getty Images, Thuli_phongolo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo is living her best life across the Atlantic. The DJ recently attended Jay-Z's Extra Innings concert in New York City. The star's Big Apple appearance has sent Mzansi into a full-on debate about the source of her considerable wealth.

The US rap billionaire's sold-out concert in New York was a three-day affair, where he commemorated the 30th anniversary of his album, Reasonable Doubt. On the last day, he brought a star-studded lineup including wife Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Pharrell Williams and many more.

On her Instagram stories, Thuli posted a picture from the show, seemingly the third and final one. The post was picked up by X account @Cebe_Lihle23 on Monday, 13 July 2026, and has since racked up over 21,000 views.

Why is Thuli P's lavish lifestyle under the microscope?

The New York trip is just the latest chapter in what has become a recurring conversation around Thuli Phongolo's lifestyle. Weeks before jetting off, she surprised her mother with a flashy new car and was photographed sporting an expensive Rolex. She was also previously spotted flaunting a R60,000 Alaïa bag, with fans already raising eyebrows at the price tag.

Each new flex has added fuel to a question that keeps coming up in Mzansi's timelines: what exactly does Thuli P do to sustain this level of spending?

Below are some of the reactions:

@Mxbeez said: "Not even the big dawgs of piano are moving like her."

@XolaniashleyS asked: "She is flexing her bag, where is she getting it kante."

@Triciakoki simply wrote: "Money. Very long money! 🤌"

@TshidiPruddie added: "Oh, the money is long."

Thuli Phongolo attended Jay-Z's concert in New York City. Image: thuli_p

Source: Instagram

Thuli's Rolex causes a stir

In a previous report, Briefly News also highlighted facts about Thuli Phongolo's recent social media buzz following her display of a luxury watch, which incited a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike.

As debates erupt over her lavish lifestyle, many remain captivated by the question of how she affords such luxury, sparking a broader discussion on celebrity wealth and success.

Source: Briefly News