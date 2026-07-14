Thuli Phongolo Attends Jay-Z's Concert in New York, Mzansi Questions Her Bag
- Thuli Phongolo turned heads after she revealed that she attended Jay-Z's Extra Innings concert in New York City
- The appearance came shortly after she bought her mother a car and was seen rocking a pricey Rolex timepiece, thrusting her lavish lifestyle into the open
- Mzansi flooded social media with questions about where the former actress' seemingly endless money is coming from
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Thuli Phongolo is living her best life across the Atlantic. The DJ recently attended Jay-Z's Extra Innings concert in New York City. The star's Big Apple appearance has sent Mzansi into a full-on debate about the source of her considerable wealth.
The US rap billionaire's sold-out concert in New York was a three-day affair, where he commemorated the 30th anniversary of his album, Reasonable Doubt. On the last day, he brought a star-studded lineup including wife Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Pharrell Williams and many more.
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On her Instagram stories, Thuli posted a picture from the show, seemingly the third and final one. The post was picked up by X account @Cebe_Lihle23 on Monday, 13 July 2026, and has since racked up over 21,000 views.
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Why is Thuli P's lavish lifestyle under the microscope?
The New York trip is just the latest chapter in what has become a recurring conversation around Thuli Phongolo's lifestyle. Weeks before jetting off, she surprised her mother with a flashy new car and was photographed sporting an expensive Rolex. She was also previously spotted flaunting a R60,000 Alaïa bag, with fans already raising eyebrows at the price tag.
Each new flex has added fuel to a question that keeps coming up in Mzansi's timelines: what exactly does Thuli P do to sustain this level of spending?
Below are some of the reactions:
@Mxbeez said: "Not even the big dawgs of piano are moving like her."
@XolaniashleyS asked: "She is flexing her bag, where is she getting it kante."
@Triciakoki simply wrote: "Money. Very long money! 🤌"
@TshidiPruddie added: "Oh, the money is long."
Thuli's Rolex causes a stir
In a previous report, Briefly News also highlighted facts about Thuli Phongolo's recent social media buzz following her display of a luxury watch, which incited a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike.
As debates erupt over her lavish lifestyle, many remain captivated by the question of how she affords such luxury, sparking a broader discussion on celebrity wealth and success.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za