Thuli Phongolo's luxury watch had social media buzzing, with fans praising her success while others questioned the expensive timepiece

Many social media users admired Thuli's glamorous lifestyle, saying the DJ deserves to enjoy the rewards of her hard work

The viral post divided opinions online, as some celebrated her achievements while others debated how she affords her lavish lifestyle

Thuli Phongolo's luxury watch became the centre of attention online. Image: Thuli phongolo

Source: Instagram

South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo, popularly known as Thuli P, has once again become the talk of social media after showing off what many believe is a luxury watch. A post featuring the star wearing the eye-catching timepiece quickly made the rounds on X, with users praising her success while others questioned how she affords such an expensive lifestyle. As expected, the viral post sparked a lively debate among fans and critics alike.

Fans admired her success and stylish look

Many social media users couldn't hide their admiration for Thuli's latest luxury accessory, saying she deserves to enjoy the fruits of her hard work.

@destiny_ndlovu commented:

"Being a DJ pays very well neh???"

@Cebe_Lihle23, replied:

"I would like to believe so at this point."

@Nonny____m wrote:

"She's living her best life, a hard-working queen."

@NyakegoMaponya simply said:

"It's so beautiful."

@koke_nkwe added:

"Love it."

@bigwillySZN also praised the star, writing:

"Baller alert."

Meanwhile, @Reginah_Thage admired another detail, saying:

"Check her beautiful smile."

Others questioned her lavish lifestyle

Fans questioned Thuli's wealth. Image: Thuli phongolo

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was convinced by the glamorous display, with some social media users questioning Thuli's wealth and wondering how she manages to afford such expensive items.

@Real_Precious_M asked:

"Who is funding this girl?"

@OkaMpande responded:

"Some people are rich."

@arghmahn_ commented:

"Her net worth doesn't equate to half of that watch. We will definitely be there."

@Thoranian joked:

"Even God is shocked to find out that he lifted Thuli Phongolo to a Rolex, among other things."

@WakaOwami asked:

"Genuinely asking, what does she do?"

Another user, @KganakgaTh2, added:

"I hate it when people don't eat in silence."

See more comments in the X post below:

Thuli continues living life on her terms

Thuli Phongolo once again dominated social media conversations. The actress and DJ has built a successful career in entertainment and is known for sharing glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle with fans. While debates over celebrity wealth continue online, many supporters believe she has earned the right to enjoy her success and spend her money as she pleases. Her latest luxury watch has only added to her reputation as one of Mzansi's most stylish and talked-about celebrities.

Thuli P's vacation photos spark romance speculation online

Previously Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo recently had social media buzzing after sharing photos from a luxurious vacation, where she was seen enjoying time by the pool, cruising on a yacht, dining out and soaking up the tropical scenery. While the actress and DJ looked relaxed and happy, fans quickly noticed that a mystery man appeared in some of the pictures, sparking speculation that she may have found a new romantic partner.

The photos surfaced shortly after rumours suggested Thuli and DJ Maphorisa may have rekindled their relationship following a viral nightclub video. However, many social media users argued that the man in her vacation photos was actually her younger brother, while others continued to debate her relationship status, with neither Thuli nor Maphorisa addressing the speculation.

Source: Briefly News