The Stormers confirmed they will not make a formal offer to Springbok centre Damian de Allende amid budget pressures

The Cape Town franchise has already secured deals with Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Wilco Louw ahead of next season

Rising star Jurenzo Julius has emerged as a target as the Stormers search for midfield cover

The Stormers will not be pursuing Springbok centre Damian de Allende ahead of next season, with the Cape Town franchise citing financial constraints as the reason for stepping back from a potential deal.

South African publication Rapport reported that the Stormers have decided against tabling a formal offer to De Allende, who is currently under contract with Japanese side Panasonic Wild Knights until June 2027. The 34-year-old spent seven seasons with the franchise earlier in his career, making a potential reunion an attractive prospect on paper.

Budget strain behind De Allende decision

The Stormers' reluctance stems directly from the financial weight of their existing recruitment drive. The franchise has already secured agreements with Test captain Siya Kolisi, wing Cheslin Kolbe and prop Wilco Louw, three high-profile Springbok returnees whose deals have placed considerable pressure on available resources.

"The Stormers' strategy is not to make an offer to every Springbok or star player who wants to return to Cape Town. That would be unaffordable," a source told Rapport.

The departure of centre Dan du Plessis to French club Bordeaux-Bègles, combined with uncertainty surrounding Ruhan Nel's future at the franchise, has left coach John Dobson's squad short of midfield depth. Despite that need, De Allende will not be the solution.

Jurenzo Julius emerges as Stormers target

With the experienced option off the table, the Stormers are now directing their focus towards a younger profile. Rising South African centre Jurenzo Julius has been identified as a target, representing a shift in approach as the franchise looks to balance ambition with financial sustainability.

The contrasting profiles of De Allende and Julius underline the direction the Stormers intend to take — prioritising emerging talent over established, and likely more costly, names as they continue to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News