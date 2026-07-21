Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus posted a video of the small Eastern Cape town of Somerset East celebrating debutant Jaco Williams

Williams earned his first Test cap against Wales and produced a standout performance that included both scoring and creating a try

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drew comparisons between Williams and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has taken to Instagram to share footage of the Eastern Cape town of Somerset East erupting in celebration after one of their own made his Test debut for the Springboks this past weekend.

Jaco Williams celebrates scoring his team's fourth try with teammates during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Wales at Kings Park Stadium. Photo: Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

Jaco Williams was among four players to earn their first Springbok caps in the match against Wales on Saturday. The 20-year-old winger marked the occasion with a composed display, contributing both a try and a try assist during the game.

Somerset East salutes its Springbok hero

Erasmus posted the community celebration video on Instagram, writing:

"Dis hoe n dorp jou Springbok speler support (that's how a town supports its Springbok player). You guys can be very proud, Somerset East."

The clip shows residents of the small Eastern Cape town gathering to honour their hometown hero, reflecting the deep sense of pride that Williams' achievement has stirred locally.

Williams' rise has been rapid. He was a standout performer for the Junior Springboks during their triumphant Under-20 World Championship campaign last year before graduating smoothly into senior rugby with the Sharks.

Stick draws Mapimpi comparison

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick reflected on Jaco Williams' remarkable rise ahead of Saturday's Test, comparing the young winger's journey to that of two-time Rugby World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi.

Stick pointed to Williams' roots in Somerset East, noting how uncommon it is for a Springbok to emerge from the region. He revealed that he had researched the area's rugby history and found that the last Springbok from there dated back to the 1950s. Much like Mapimpi's inspiring path to the top, Stick believes Williams' background makes his achievement even more meaningful.

The assistant coach also highlighted the significance of Williams earning a Springbok call-up at just 20 years old. He described the youngster's rapid progress as extraordinary and predicted that his journey would become one of South African rugby's most inspiring success stories. Stick praised Williams' attitude and character, saying he has enjoyed working closely with the talented winger.

Williams' impending debut has already captured the imagination of South African rugby supporters. Backed by the Springbok coaching staff and celebrated by his hometown community, the 20-year-old begins his international career with high expectations and the belief that he has the potential to enjoy a lengthy spell in the green and gold.

Erasmus names four players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News