“Won’t Do It Again”: SA Diners Divided After TikTok Video Exposes Forced Restaurant Tipping Culture
- Content creator Tumelo FACTS questioned why tipping in South African restaurants now feels forced
- He said some restaurants expect a fixed percentage, even when it is not the diner’s choice
- South Africans flooded the comments, with many saying they would rather stop tipping altogether
A TikTok video about restaurant tipping in South Africa has left diners fighting online this month. Content creator Tumelo FACTS asked why tipping now feels forced, not optional.
The clip went up on 11 July 2026 and spread fast across social media platforms. Tumelo said some restaurants demand a fixed percentage, like 10 or 15 percent, no matter what a diner can afford.
SA diners split over forced tipping culture
Tipping in South Africa is not required by law, and it remains entirely up to the customer. However, some restaurants do add a set gratuity for bigger groups, which often confuses diners. Waiters usually earn low wages and depend heavily on tips just to get by.
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Industry voices have previously confirmed that tips legally belong to the waiter, not the restaurant itself. Still, there is no formal body governing wait staff wages, so each restaurant sets its own internal tipping policy. This grey area seems to be fuelling much of the anger seen under Tumelo’s video.
Reactions poured in fast, with many viewers saying they never agreed to fixed tipping rules. Some joked they would rather collect their food themselves than deal with the pressure. Others pointed out that tipping should reward good service, not become an automatic charge.
A number of commenters argued restaurants should pay fair wages instead of relying on customers to top up salaries. One follower said they had started losing interest in tipping altogether after watching the clip. Another pointed out that tipping is technically optional under South African law, no matter what any bill suggests.
Many commenters said they now budget carefully for meals and cannot always afford an extra charge. Others felt tipping should stay a personal choice tied only to good service received. A few added that businesses should raise base salaries instead of leaning on customer generosity. The clash between tradition and changing attitudes looks set to continue for now.
Watch the video below:
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za