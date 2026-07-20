The Property Knight, a Cape Town content creator focused on property and finance, filmed himself inside the Xpresso Cafe branch in Bloubergstrand

He questioned how the coffee chain still profits while pricing every single item on its menu at only R14

Xpresso Cafe has grown to more than 75 stores nationwide by relying on high customer volumes instead of big margins

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A photo of the man and a screenshot of the Xpresso menu he visited. Images: @thepropertyknight

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town man known online as The Property Knight questioned how Xpresso Cafe still profits at R14, in a video filmed at its Bloubergstrand branch on 20 July 2026. He wanted to know why prices have barely moved since the chain launched in Durbanville nearly a decade ago.

How Xpresso keeps its prices so low

The TikToker walked through the Bloubergstrand store, pointing at shelves of coffee, pastries and snacks. Every single item carried the exact same R14 price tag, and he could not understand how the numbers added up for the business.

Xpresso Cafe was started in 2016 by a husband and wife team in Durbanville, Cape Town. They launched with a bold promise that every product on the menu would cost just R10, no matter what customers picked.

That price held steady for five years before rising to R12 in 2021. It only moved again in 2024, climbing to the current R14 mark that shoppers now pay nationwide.

The founders have previously explained that the business survives on sheer customer numbers rather than high profit per item. Each store serves hundreds of customers daily, and the brand now sells over three million items every month across South Africa.

That volume, spread across more than 75 branches from Cape Town to Johannesburg, allows Xpresso to keep margins thin while still turning a profit. Franchise fees and bulk buying power also help the brand manage its famously low prices.

South Africans flooded the comments section with their own theories about the pricing model. Several pointed out that low margins paired with high foot traffic can still add up to solid monthly revenue for franchise owners.

Others joked that customers themselves keep the business running by buying up stock daily, while some praised specific menu items as good value even at the current price point.

The Bloubergstrand branch is one of dozens of Xpresso outlets that have opened across the Western Cape as the franchise continues expanding into new provinces this year.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News