A R9 million Sea Point fixer upper sold fast despite mockery over its condition

South Africans argued that a willing seller and willing buyer should settle any private sale

Property agents confirmed the Cape Town home sold for its full asking price

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The sale of the property left Mzansi split down the middle. Images: @iamkoshiek

Source: TikTok

A R9 million Sea Point home has sold despite being mocked as a fixer-upper. The four-bedroom Atlantic Seaboard house went viral this week after a video clip surfaced online.

The property is located in Sea Point, a prime area in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard. Social media users criticised the home after spotting damp patches and visible mould. According to a report by The South African, property agents later confirmed the sale went through at the original asking price.

Many commenters said the four-bedroom house looked more like a prison than a home. Others could not understand why anyone would pay so much for a property needing repairs. Some argued that a willing seller and a willing buyer had every right to close the deal.

A few social media users questioned why outsiders should weigh in on a private sale. Others believed a foreign buyer purchased the home for its investment potential. The debate over the price soon overshadowed talk about the home’s condition.

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According to a report by The South African, agents shared the update on social media. The update quickly drew even more reactions from surprised social media users. The identity of the property’s new owner has not been made public.

Why Sea Point property fetches high prices

Property experts have linked rising prices in areas like Sea Point to gentrification. Higher-income buyers and international investors have pushed up costs across the Atlantic Seaboard. This shift has made it harder for lower-income residents to remain in these areas.

The sale comes amid growing debate about property prices across Cape Town’s suburbs. Many South Africans continue to debate whether such high prices are fair. For now, the Sea Point home has new owners settling into coastal life.

See the post below:

More about properties in Cape Town

A Zimbabwean man based in Australia compared property prices in Harare's Borrowdale suburb to homes in Cape Town, showing stark differences.

Murray Clark bought an old Green Point guesthouse in 2022 and spent R6 million renovating every single room and common area in the building.

A Cape Town content creator used real Property24 listings to show how foreign ownership is pushing house prices out of reach for locals.

Source: Briefly News