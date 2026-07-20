SA content creator @xavdoeslife shared how much he spent during a single day in Vietnam, converting all costs into rands

His daily expenses included scooter rental, groceries, a lakeside café, and a gym session across multiple spots in the city

South Africans reacted with surprise after comparing Vietnam's prices to what they pay back home

Xav gave a breakdown of the cost of Vietnam. Image: @xavdoeslife

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator has given locals a real-time look at what life in Vietnam actually costs, and the numbers are turning heads.

@xavdoeslife posted the breakdown on Facebook on 19 July 2026, converting every expense into rands so that South African viewers could make direct comparisons. The exchange rate he used put 1 rand at roughly 1,500 in Vietnamese currency.

His day started with a morning run before he hopped on a rented scooter, which he said cost him R62 for the day. He stopped at a corner store and two other shops to pick up groceries: five litres of water, bread, grapes, frozen peas, a hydration drink, almond milk, chicken, avocado, three energy drinks, watermelon, oats, honey and pepper. The total came to R395.

What a day in Vietnam looks like in rands

From there, he rode to a café with a view overlooking a lake, where an iced coffee set him back just R21, with fast Wi-Fi included. Later in the day, he visited a gym that spanned three floors, paying R31 for a day pass and R6 for a drink.

His accommodation for the night came to R321. All in, the entire day cost him R839.49.

Vietnam’s must-see destinations

According to GetYourGuide, Vietnam offers a mix of historic landmarks, beautiful beaches, vibrant food markets and natural wonders. History enthusiasts can explore the ancient Hue Imperial City and the charming streets of Hanoi Old Quarter, while beach lovers can unwind at destinations like Qui Nhơn and Sao Beach. Food travellers can sample local flavours at places such as Ben Nghe Street Food Market and Sơn Trà Night Market, while nature seekers can discover the mountain landscapes of Sa Pa and the famous scenery of Ha Long Bay.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to Vietnam's prices

South Africans flooded the comments with their thoughts on his page:

@Mpho Malope asked:

"Why does it seem like other 3rd world countries have a cheaper cost of living compared to South Africa?"

@Nomfundo Radebe wrote:

"R31 for a gym day pass! Virgin Active is R300!"

@Mustaphà Siya said:

"That's nice ❤️🔥"

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Source: Briefly News