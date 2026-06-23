A brave travel vlogger, hitchhiking across continents, faced an unexpected and distressing situation with a driver during his transit through Zambia

After a driver who was with others demanded unexpected payment and grew aggressive, the traveller and his companion had to push the men away

The traveller documented his journey through Monze and Livingstone, Zambia, in an Instagram update posted on 2 June 2026

An international travel vlogger shared the stressful moment a driver became aggressive in Zambia. Image: @hitchhikertimo

Source: Instagram

A hitchhiking travel vlogger has opened up about a tense confrontation he experienced while passing through Zambia. The content creator has been undertaking an epic hitchhiking journey, starting in South Korea, going to South Africa on foot and via free rides. On day 386 of his journey, he faced a life-threatening challenge after he was offered a lift by what initially seemed like a helpful driver heading toward Namibia.

Korea-to-SA hitchhiking vlogger faces danger

According to Instagram user @hitchhikingtimo, things went downhill once they arrived in Livingstone. Despite not mentioning any payment beforehand, car occupants suddenly demanded money from him and became angry when the cash wasn't immediately available. As his companion, Courtney, prepared to walk to a nearby ATM to resolve the issue, one of the aggressive men tried to help himself to her headphones, forcing them to push them away amidst a flurry of screaming.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

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Many viewers praised the creator's resilience and strongly advised him to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times.

User @calliedj joked:

"Afrika is nie vir sissies nie (Afria is not for sissies) 🤯."

User @yorktswana said:

"Went downhill quickly after that banging breakfast."

User @jonb1099 shared:

"I like the transition from screaming to noodles for dinner. Just taking care of business, right?"

User @ nesssmith75 commented:

"We had a huge bonfire to keep safe."

User @revhank said:

"So sorry."

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Source: Briefly News