A family is mourning following an automated driver-assistance car crashing into their residence, claiming the life of a 76-year-old woman

Home CCTV footage captured the car failing to control its speed before entering the house, which led viewers to offer condolences and legal advice

The tragic event occurred at a home in Texas on 19 June 2026, shocking many social media users who sent their condolences

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An elderly woman lost her life after a car crashed through the wall of her house. Image: CBS Evening News

Source: Youtube

An American family has been left devastated after a tragic accident where a car travelling in automated driver-assistance mode crashed into a residential home. CCTV camera footage from the property captured the moment the Tesla car sped toward the house and struck the exterior wall. A 76-year-old woman who was inside the home passed away due to the collision.

American elderly woman is hit by a car in her home

Local police reported that the driver showed no signs of intoxication at the scene. An active investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the vehicle to fail to control its speed. The clip, shared on TikTok by @straitstimes, raised concerns about the dangers faced by everyday families inside their own properties.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The tragedy soon shifted toward a conversation about corporate accountability and Tesla's majority shareholder, Elon Musk, with many saying he should be sued for the 76-year-old's death.

User @The Gom said:

"Sue Elon for a trillion dollars

User @Saif D asked:

"I have a question: if you need autopilot and you don’t want to drive, then why not use public transportation?"

User @LeonardoLomba22 shared:

"Autopilot should be banned."

User @Lilly added: commented:

"I have used self-driving for two months, and it does an excellent job. You have to be vigilant at all times."

User @ tubi1099 🇨🇦 shared:

"My thoughts are with the family of the person who passed away 🥰."

User @dailyworldshortz said:

"A full investigation is needed before assumption."

3 Briefly News articles about accidents

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The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car accident.

Source: Briefly News