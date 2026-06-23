“Sue Elon a Trillion Dollars”: Woman Killed in Her Own Home After Tesla Autopilot Fails, SA Angered
- A family is mourning following an automated driver-assistance car crashing into their residence, claiming the life of a 76-year-old woman
- Home CCTV footage captured the car failing to control its speed before entering the house, which led viewers to offer condolences and legal advice
- The tragic event occurred at a home in Texas on 19 June 2026, shocking many social media users who sent their condolences
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An American family has been left devastated after a tragic accident where a car travelling in automated driver-assistance mode crashed into a residential home. CCTV camera footage from the property captured the moment the Tesla car sped toward the house and struck the exterior wall. A 76-year-old woman who was inside the home passed away due to the collision.
American elderly woman is hit by a car in her home
Local police reported that the driver showed no signs of intoxication at the scene. An active investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the vehicle to fail to control its speed. The clip, shared on TikTok by @straitstimes, raised concerns about the dangers faced by everyday families inside their own properties.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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The tragedy soon shifted toward a conversation about corporate accountability and Tesla's majority shareholder, Elon Musk, with many saying he should be sued for the 76-year-old's death.
User @The Gom said:
"Sue Elon for a trillion dollars
User @Saif D asked:
"I have a question: if you need autopilot and you don’t want to drive, then why not use public transportation?"
User @LeonardoLomba22 shared:
"Autopilot should be banned."
User @Lilly added: commented:
"I have used self-driving for two months, and it does an excellent job. You have to be vigilant at all times."
User @ tubi1099 🇨🇦 shared:
"My thoughts are with the family of the person who passed away 🥰."
User @dailyworldshortz said:
"A full investigation is needed before assumption."
3 Briefly News articles about accidents
- A nine-year-old boy tragically passed away in hospital on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, after he was hit by a truck in George.
- A home CCTV footage of a collision between a Toyota Fortuner and a motorcyclist at a T-junction in Roodepoort shocked many social media users, who called for the motorist to be arrested after he fled the scene.
- The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car accident.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za