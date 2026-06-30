Zimbabwean Billionaire Kudakwashe Tagwirei Pledges R16 Million to Bring Back Citizens From SA
- Wealthy Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has donated a massive sum of money to help transport thousands of citizens back home
- The generous funding will provide safe travel for individuals trying to escape rising anti-immigrant sentiment
- The state government has stepped in to coordinate the logistics and ensure the safe return of families to their communities
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A wealthy businessman has stepped forward to fund an urgent evacuation mission for thousands of people currently facing immense pressure abroad. Kudakwashe Tagwirei, along with his wife Sandra, has pledged an incredible $1 million through their charitable foundation to help transport vulnerable citizens who want to leave South Africa. The massive financial boost aims to assist up to 20,000 Zimbabweans by providing secure transport to help prevent escalating anti-immigrant friction.
The generous rescue mission
Zimbabwe's Ministry of Local Government and Public Works officially accepted the massive donation on 26 June 2026, requesting that the foundation take charge of booking the fleet and handling the intense cross-border logistics. The money will be used to pay buses to collect passengers from various South African cities, transport them safely through the busy Beitbridge border post, and drop them off directly into local communities.
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The regional pressure
Nigerian publication Business Insider Africa reported that this high-profile intervention shows a growing trend across the continent, where cash-strapped governments are turning to wealthy private figures to manage major humanitarian situations. Other neighbouring countries such as Malawi and Mozambique also arranged to evacuate their people, as the regional immigration dispute continues to weaken political ties and create deep social challenges for families trying to resettle.
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3 Briefly News articles about illegal immigrant protests
- A group of Cape Town activists staged a demonstration outside parliament to voice their opposition to upcoming anti-immigration marches, calling for all borders to be opened.
- A young Zimbabwean man who has lived in South Africa for 25 years shared an emotional post online, expressing his gratitude towards the country for providing him with shelter and education.
- A South African content creator delivered a powerful, neutral, and clear plea against growing tribalism and prejudice targeting people from Limpopo based on the colour of their skin and accent.
- A Ghanaian repatriate showed off severe physical scars he alleged to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi, sparking a massive online debate.
- A viral post shows many South Africans gathered along a road to observe and celebrate several passenger buses departing full of immigrants.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za