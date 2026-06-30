Wealthy Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has donated a massive sum of money to help transport thousands of citizens back home

The generous funding will provide safe travel for individuals trying to escape rising anti-immigrant sentiment

The state government has stepped in to coordinate the logistics and ensure the safe return of families to their communities

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Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei provided financial assistance to help resolve a major cross-border humanitarian issue. Image: @CMNhlansi / @DandaroOnline

Source: Twitter

A wealthy businessman has stepped forward to fund an urgent evacuation mission for thousands of people currently facing immense pressure abroad. Kudakwashe Tagwirei, along with his wife Sandra, has pledged an incredible $1 million through their charitable foundation to help transport vulnerable citizens who want to leave South Africa. The massive financial boost aims to assist up to 20,000 Zimbabweans by providing secure transport to help prevent escalating anti-immigrant friction.

The generous rescue mission

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Local Government and Public Works officially accepted the massive donation on 26 June 2026, requesting that the foundation take charge of booking the fleet and handling the intense cross-border logistics. The money will be used to pay buses to collect passengers from various South African cities, transport them safely through the busy Beitbridge border post, and drop them off directly into local communities.

The regional pressure

Nigerian publication Business Insider Africa reported that this high-profile intervention shows a growing trend across the continent, where cash-strapped governments are turning to wealthy private figures to manage major humanitarian situations. Other neighbouring countries such as Malawi and Mozambique also arranged to evacuate their people, as the regional immigration dispute continues to weaken political ties and create deep social challenges for families trying to resettle.

The massive financial intervention aims to cover the high costs of cross-border bus transport for thousands of families. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News