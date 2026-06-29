A group of Cape Town activists staged a demonstration to voice their opposition to upcoming anti-immigration marches

The group gathered outside parliament to voice their rejection of the highly publicised June 30 national demonstrations.

Viewers expressed conflicted opinions regarding the message promoted by the political demonstrators

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A group of passionate community activists gathered at a prominent legislative building to express their socio-political grievances. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Instagram

An upload shared by prominent social media figure @nhlanhlaluxofficial on 27 June 2026 has ignited intense public debate regarding South Africa's ongoing immigration crisis. The recording captured a group of Cape Town residents standing outside the national parliament building holding placards defending immigrants and calling for borders to be opened.

Cape Town anti-xenophobia demonstration outside parliament

The demonstration shown in Instagram user @nhlanhlaluxofficial's video served as an explicit counter-protest against the nationwide demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026, which demand controlled execution of state immigration controls. Gathered activists condemned the buildup of alternative movements, categorising the scheduled national mobilisation as xenophobic while chanting for the restoration of "Ubuntu".

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Viewers mostly criticised the gathering and accused the group of advocating for the protection of undocumented foreign nationals, while a few supported their call.

User @mphomosh said:

"It’s giving “Zuma must go, Zuma must go” vibes. Low energy."

User @prisca23982 added:

"Nonsense. Until they get affected."

User @bathini1985 shared:

"Africa is a continent with 54 countries. Each country has its own people and laws."

User @laurynbull_ commented:

"I don't condone violence, but illegals don't belong here; jobs and houses are taken because of this."

User @banele_justhim added:

"Let's open refugee camps in their neighbourhoods. I want to see something. Let's open refugee camps in Camps Bay, Sea Point, etc."

User @fani.mthethwa said:

"Go to Sudan and Congo, stop the wars and get rid of dictatorship in other countries, then we can see your one Africa."

3 Briefly News articles about illegal immigrant protests

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A South African content creator delivered a powerful, neutral, and clear plea against growing tribalism and prejudice targeting people from Limpopo based on the colour of their skin and accent.

A Ghanaian repatriate showed off severe physical scars he alleged to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi, sparking a massive online debate

Source: Briefly News