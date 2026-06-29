A local woman humorously confronted a KwaZulu-Natal public protest organiser about domestic duties during community mobilisations

The coordinator, Phakelumthakathi, was urged to address the ‘protest allowance’ men were forgetting to leave behind when going to demonstrations

The popular social activist playfully agreed to the conditions without defining the exact monetary amounts, and thanked women for their support

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A humorous internal discussion caught on camera portrayed a “money grievance” during political organising. Image: @uyanda506

Source: TikTok

A lighthearted TikTok video shared by user @uyanda506 on 7 June 2026 has left South African women deeply amused. The woman jokingly confronted community organiser Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakati" Ndabandaba during preparations for the highly publicised 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches. She humorously pointed out that men frequently forget to gift them with cash before going out to protests.

Woman calls for protest allowance

The creator, TikTok user @uyanda506, asked Phakelumthakathi to officially address the oversight and ensure men leave a designated "protest allowance" for their families. The fearless Zulu leader found the request hilarious and immediately echoed her sentiments, publicly telling men to do right by their households. He, however, did not specify the exact financial amount, sparking an amusing online debate among viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Female social media users flooded the comments to thank the woman for standing up for sisterhood, jokingly saying the men must do right by them.

User @mpilo mjuleni added:

"The way she's holding his hand."

User @suna_M86 shared:

"Waze wasimela, sisi (you stood for us)🤞🏾💅🏽."

User @+22nox22 commented:

"She's holding him like his her only hope, bakithi ngo wethu sonke uPhakela🙏❤️."

User @Thando❤️ said:

"Yes, wena girl."

User @Tezvara Venyika commented:

"This guy is a good content creator. I am sure by now he is earning from TikTok, that is if he really knows what he is doing is content enough."

User @Annah KaMabika asked:

"Can we please know her name?"

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Source: Briefly News