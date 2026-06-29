An American content creator has expressed his profound admiration for South African multilingualism while watching The Polygamist

The content creator noted how characters in the series effortlessly alternate between local vernaculars mid-sentence.

Local social media users flooded the post to celebrate their unique code-switching abilities, while boasting about fluency in American slang

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Local commentators reacted with humour and immense cultural pride to an online assessment of their language heritage. Image: @kevinonstage

Source: Instagram

A popular American comedian has sparked widespread celebrations online after expressing his sheer amazement at how easily South Africans navigate different languages. Internet star Kevin Frederick shared a recording on his Instagram account @kevonstage on 27 June 2026 detailing his experience watching local television productions.

American man praises South Africans for codeswitching

He explained that while viewing programmes such as The Polygamist and The Ultimatum: South Africa, he was shocked by the cast members' ability to weave in and out of different languages mid-sentence.Instagram user @kevonstage humorously pointed out that, while English speakers in the US only know one language, South Africans effortlessly switch from IsiZulu to English, and back again within a single thought.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Local viewers thanked him for acknowledging their linguistic talents, whilst others jokingly remarked that their cultural skills are so advanced that they can even speak ‘American’ when required.

User @gugu_zuma_ncube asked:

"We're all polyglots here in South Africa! 🇿🇦🔥❤️. It’s really dope. Now @kevonstage, we need to know what you thought of the show, #thepolygamist?"

User @techguy_babyboy shared:

"We smooth like that. 🇿🇦."

User @bubumazibuko said:

"Glad ya’ll finally caught on.🇿🇦❤️. We can speak American too at the drop of a hat.😂."

User @mpumikmbonane added:

"It comes so naturally I didn’t even realise that we do this 😭🥹🥰."

User @queen_finxa shared:

"A typical conversation has about 4 languages in there. Mixed masala 😂."

User @thabobaqwa said:

"Facts on facts! 🇿🇦. We have 12 official languages."

3 Briefly News articles about The Polygamist

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Source: Briefly News