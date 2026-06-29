A massive infrastructure project has commenced on one of South Africa’s primary transport corridors, the N3 and motorists

Commuters travelling between two major hubs of Durban and Johannesburg face long-term disruptions due to extensive roadworks

Transportation authorities have introduced strict temporary guidelines to manage traffic flow through a major development zone

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Long-distance travellers face longer travelling times following the launch of a comprehensive road improvement scheme on a main road. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Drivers travelling on one of KwaZulu-Natal’s busiest motorways are being warned to brace themselves for major travel disruptions. The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has initiated a massive R6 billion engineering project to widen and repair an 11.1km section of the N3 highway situated between the Mariannhill Toll Plaza and Key Ridge. This extensive infrastructure improvement scheme is anticipated to take up to 60 months, or five years, to completion.

The traffic consequences

Local publication The South African reported that the engineering works are now officially underway on this critical freight and passenger corridor linking Durban to Johannesburg. The launch of the upgrades coincides with the winter school holidays, a peak travel period when thousands of holidaymakers traditionally make the intercity journey. Officials have cautioned that the overall impact on local traffic flow will be substantial throughout the contract.

Road users safety rules

To ensure the safety of on-site labourers and road users alike, temporary speed restrictions have been introduced across the active construction zone. Large freight vehicles are restricted to a maximum speed of 40km/h, whilst regular motor cars must not exceed 60km/h. Drivers are strongly encouraged to factor more time into their travel itineraries or use secondary roads, such as the M13 and local municipal bypasses, during peak hours.

Engineers have begun expanding a critical 11-km stretch of the major motorway between the Mariannhill Toll Plaza and Key Ridge. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News