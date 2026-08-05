The fallout from the abandoned Menlopark vs EG Jansen rugby clash is gathering pace as officials begin dealing with the shocking incident

Noordvaal Cup organisers have outlined how the matter will be handled before any final decisions are made

The coming weeks are expected to provide more answers about the events that brought the match to an abrupt end

Noordvaal Cup has confirmed precautionary suspensions after the brawl that forced the Menlopark vs EG Jansen rugby match to be abandoned. Image: Nova News

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The Noordvaal Cup has confirmed precautionary suspensions following the brawl that caused Saturday's match between Menlopark and EG Jansen to be abandoned in Pretoria. Organisers announced on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, that those identified as actively involved will remain suspended while a formal disciplinary process takes place.

Noordvaal Cup suspends those identified in brawl

SA Rugby Mag reports that according to the Noordvaal Cup committee, all players and other individuals identified as actively involved have been placed on immediate precautionary suspension. The committee said:

"Pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, all players and persons identified as actively involved in the incident have been placed on immediate precautionary suspension."

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The committee added that those placed on precautionary suspension would not be allowed to play in, or attend, any remaining Noordvaal Cup matches in an official capacity until the disciplinary process had been concluded.

It stressed that the suspensions were intended as an interim measure to protect the integrity of the process and "do not constitute a finding of guilt."

What happens next in the disciplinary process

The next step will see Menlopark and EG Jansen submit reports, witness statements, player accounts and any other evidence requested by the Noordvaal Cup committee.

The case will then move to a formal disciplinary process conducted in line with the principles of natural justice and the South African Rugby Union (SARU) disciplinary regulations.

Disciplinary hearings are expected to begin during the week of 17 August 2026, with the committee set to communicate its written decisions once the hearings have concluded.

Noordvaal Cup competition to continue

The committee confirmed that the remainder of the Noordvaal Cup will continue as scheduled while the investigation is under way.

It also said any sanctions imposed by the disciplinary panel will remain subject to SARU's authority, which may review, amend, increase or reduce penalties in accordance with its regulations.

The abandoned match reportedly involved EG Jansen players, Menlopark old boys and parents before officials called off the fixture. The disciplinary process is expected to determine responsibility before any final sanctions are imposed.

Samoa rugby league death renews concerns over violence at rugby matches

Briefly News also reported that a fatal altercation during a rugby league match in Samoa put violence at sporting fixtures back in focus. The death occurred on the same day as the abandoned Menlopark vs EG Jansen clash in Pretoria.

Police in Samoa are investigating what happened and have appealed for video evidence from the public.

Source: Briefly News