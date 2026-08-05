Iestyn Lewis Martin, 22, from Abertillery, entered the water at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon on 8 July and got into difficulty

His friend jumped into the pond and dragged him to shore, performing CPR in a desperate attempt to save him

An inquest opening at Gwent Coroner's Court heard that drowning is suspected as the cause of death, with a full inquest set for April 2027

A 22-year-old rugby player from Abertillery died after getting into difficulty in the water at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, south Wales, on Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

Gwent Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene at approximately 2.45 pm.

Iestyn Lewis Martin tragically passed away at the age of 22. Image: Wales Online

Source: Facebook

An inquest opening at Gwent Coroner's Court, held on Monday 3 August, heard that Iestyn Lewis Martin had visited the beauty spot with a friend when he jumped into the water and swam out as far as he could before beginning to panic. His friend attempted to calm him, but Iestyn went under. The friend then entered the water, pulled him to the bank, and started CPR. Despite those efforts, paramedics pronounced Iestyn dead at the scene.

Inquest to continue in April 2027

Coroner Rose Farmer told the court that a full inquest would be opened because drowning is suspected as the cause of death. A post-mortem was carried out following his death, though a provisional cause of death remains pending further investigation. The proceedings were adjourned and are scheduled to resume on 27 April next year.

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Gwent Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report has been prepared for the coroner.

Brynithel RFC pays tribute to Iestyn

Iestyn was a player at Brynithel RFC, and the club released a statement in the days that followed his death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news that one of our own, Iestyn Lewis, has sadly passed away," the club wrote.

"Iestyn wasn't just a player; he was a teammate, a friend, and a valued member of our club. His passion for rugby, his commitment to the Owls, and the memories he created in the green and black will never be forgotten."

The statement concluded:

"Once an Owl, always an Owl. Gone from our sight, never from our hearts."

As seen in the Facebook post below.

His death comes after the recent passing of former rugby player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa, as well as a young rugby player who tragically died during training.

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News