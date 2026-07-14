“We’re Proud”: 9 Reddam House Constantia Students Selected for Interprovincial Hockey Tournaments
- Reddam House Constantia celebrated the provincial selection of nine hockey players across multiple age groups
- The students earned their spots through competitive trials and will compete at interprovincial tournaments in KZN and Paarl
- The school's executive head praised the students' dedication, discipline and perseverance on and off the field
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Nine students from Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town have earned provincial colours after being selected to represent Western Province at upcoming interprovincial hockey tournaments.
The selections cover age groups from U14 to U18 and follow a season of competitive trials and consistent performances across school hockey. The U18A and U18B tournaments are scheduled to run from 29 June to 4 July in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal. The U14 regional tournament takes place in Paarl from 2 to 4 July, while the U16A and U16B sides head to Hilton from 7 to 12 July.
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Emma Hibbert was named in the Western Province U18A Girls squad, while Cassidy Frank and Sally Gitlin both earned spots in the U18B Girls team. Kieran Solomon joins the U18B Boys side.
At U16 level, Courtney Thomas and Tammah Luck were selected for the U16A Girls team, with Salma Jacobs making the U16B Girls squad. Emily Hougaard and Dhiya Ramnarayan complete the list, both selected for the Western Province U14 South Girls team.
Alex Gitlin, Executive Head of Reddam House Constantia, said the achievement speaks to what the students have put in throughout the year.
"To earn provincial colours is a significant achievement and reflects the dedication, discipline and perseverance these students have shown throughout the season. We are incredibly proud of each of them and look forward to seeing them represent Western Province with distinction.
A top-performing private school in Cape Town
Reddam House Constantia is an independent co-educational school offering education for learners from ages 1 to 18. The school focuses on academic excellence while preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed for future success.
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Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.