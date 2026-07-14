Reddam House Constantia celebrated the provincial selection of nine hockey players across multiple age groups

The students earned their spots through competitive trials and will compete at interprovincial tournaments in KZN and Paarl

The school's executive head praised the students' dedication, discipline and perseverance on and off the field

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Cassidy Frank , Tammah Luck, Emma Hibbert, Sally Gitlin, Courtney Thomas. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Nine students from Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town have earned provincial colours after being selected to represent Western Province at upcoming interprovincial hockey tournaments.

The selections cover age groups from U14 to U18 and follow a season of competitive trials and consistent performances across school hockey. The U18A and U18B tournaments are scheduled to run from 29 June to 4 July in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal. The U14 regional tournament takes place in Paarl from 2 to 4 July, while the U16A and U16B sides head to Hilton from 7 to 12 July.

Emily Hougaard, Salma Jacobs, Dhiya Ramnarayan Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Emma Hibbert was named in the Western Province U18A Girls squad, while Cassidy Frank and Sally Gitlin both earned spots in the U18B Girls team. Kieran Solomon joins the U18B Boys side.

At U16 level, Courtney Thomas and Tammah Luck were selected for the U16A Girls team, with Salma Jacobs making the U16B Girls squad. Emily Hougaard and Dhiya Ramnarayan complete the list, both selected for the Western Province U14 South Girls team.

Kieran Solomon. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Alex Gitlin, Executive Head of Reddam House Constantia, said the achievement speaks to what the students have put in throughout the year.

"To earn provincial colours is a significant achievement and reflects the dedication, discipline and perseverance these students have shown throughout the season. We are incredibly proud of each of them and look forward to seeing them represent Western Province with distinction.

A top-performing private school in Cape Town

Reddam House Constantia is an independent co-educational school offering education for learners from ages 1 to 18. The school focuses on academic excellence while preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed for future success.

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Source: Briefly News