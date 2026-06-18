Two brothers began their journey together at the same skating academy, but chose different sports

The 14-year-old reached a level that few players his age achieve

The brothers built their progress and success stories started from scratch

Phoenix is excelling in ice hockey. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Phoenix and Connor Howie are brothers who have built impressive sporting careers on the ice after first discovering skating following the Covid-19 lockdown. With no family background in ice sports, the pair started in the same beginner programme before splitting into different disciplines.

What began as a casual activity at Northgate rink has now turned into high-level competition on two different tracks, with both brothers excelling in their chosen sports. Connor into figure skating and Phoenix into ice hockey.

Phoenix, 14, has been selected to represent Gauteng in the U16, U18, and U20 ice hockey first teams at the 2026 Inter-Provincial Tournaments (IPTs), a rare achievement for a player of his age. He says:

“I am very proud to have achieved this and very excited for the opportunity to represent Gauteng...It is a huge accomplishment as I am much younger than most of my teammates, especially in the U20 team.”

Playing up and pushing harder

Competing in older age groups has forced Phoenix to adapt quickly to a tougher and more physical style of play, something he admits has not been easy. He says:

“It was very difficult since I am both smaller and younger...As you move up the age groups the acceptable roughness in the game grows. It is definitely scary facing a much older and taller opponent when you are fighting for a puck.”

Ice hockey helps with fitness. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Different ice, same drive

While Phoenix is rising through ice hockey ranks, Connor has been competing internationally in figure skating, recently returning from a successful European competition circuit. Despite their different paths, both say their progress has come from self-motivation and discipline.

Phoenix’s school says his development shows strong focus both on and off the ice. Dave Short, Deputy Head at Reddam House Helderfontein, stated:

“We were pleasantly surprised when he was also selected for the U20 first team. He is extremely competitive and motivated to perform at a high level.”

Looking ahead, Phoenix wants to take his ice hockey further and possibly play overseas while studying.

Benefits of ice hockey

Ice hockey offers more than fast-paced action on the ice. The sport helps improve fitness, strength, coordination, and flexibility while also supporting mental well-being by reducing stress. It also teaches important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and discipline, and creates an inclusive environment where players can build friendships and feel part of a community.

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Source: Briefly News