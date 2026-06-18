The Western Cape rugby community has been left heartbroken following the sudden passing of a much-loved player

Loved ones have opened up about the man behind the jersey, sharing memories of his character, passions and impact on those around him

Authorities have provided an update as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash

The tragic death of beloved Lillies Rugby Club player Chad Steyn, who died in a motorcycle accident on 13 June 2026, continues to affect his family as they prepare to bid farewell to their son.

Reports indicate that Steyn lost control of his motorcycle while travelling on the N7 just outside Malmesbury. The family is still trying to piece together what happened, and speaking on their behalf, Ian Adams said he was not sure exactly how the accident occurred.

Adams said he received the call on Saturday and immediately rushed to the scene. He added that the accident remains under investigation by the police.

When speaking about Steyn, Adams described him as a humble person who always cared for his family and friends, as well as people he did not know. Steyn was a rugby fanatic but also loved motorcycles.

“It was his passion. He made good friends and acquaintances through that love,” Adams said.

The family is reeling as Steyn’s death has reopened old wounds.

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“Oh my, when you wake up in the morning, you feel it all over again when you realise he is gone. His mother also passed away a few years ago, and her death was a big blow to Chad,” Adams said.

Adams added that Chad was always the first person to call when the Springboks, Stormers or Blue Bulls were playing.

“He really loved rugby.”

Western Cape Rugby Community Pays Tribute To Chad Steyn

Abbotsdale Rugby Club media liaison officer Heinrich Robertson described Steyn as much more than a talented rugby player, saying he was a valued member of the community.

Club chairperson Brian Siebritz paid tribute to Steyn’s character, saying he would be remembered not only for his commitment and determination on the rugby field, but also for his warm personality, infectious sense of humour and the kindness he showed to others.

Siebritz added that Steyn had a remarkable ability to leave a positive impression on everyone he met.

Police to investigate the accident

Captain FC van Wyk, speaking on behalf of the police, said Malmesbury police attended the scene of the accident, where they found the body of a 32-year-old man.

“The motorcyclist unfortunately died at the scene from multiple injuries. It is suspected that the motorcyclist lost control, went off the road and crashed into the bridge barrier.”

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and police are investigating a culpable homicide case. A memorial drive in Chad’s memory will be held on Saturday, 20 June, in Abbotsdale. The family is yet to confirm funeral details.

Other rugby deaths that stunned South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that veteran Border rugby player Sive "Richie McCaw" Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in the Springs central business district.

Source: Briefly News