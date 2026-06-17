One little boy had Mzansi crying with laughter after pulling off a hilarious character-inspired performance

IPM acting academy highlights signs of natural acting talent in children

South Africans could not stop talking about the impression as they shared their take

Amo imitated a sick Jonasi. Image: @Mapiti Mokoena and @IamZoe Tervula

Source: Facebook

A South African child has left Mzansi in stitches after he and his mom gave a hilarious take on Jonasi. Social media users loved the impression.

With help from his mother, the youngster recreated his own version of the character in a playful skit that quickly amused viewers. In a Facebook video shared on 16 June 2026, Mapiti Mokoena directs her son, Amo, as they act out a sickly version of Jonasi. Amo sits on a chair wearing a robe with a blanket over his lap while his mother guides the scene. The mother noted:

"After watching on Sunday, I was lost for words 🙆‍♀️ Then on Monday afternoon, we started shooting my favorite scene 😂 Been LMAO 😂🤣"

Sdumo Mtshali who plays Jonasi Gomora in 'The Polygamist.' Image: @IamZoe Tervula

Source: Facebook

Why age restrictions on content really matter

Some viewers pointed out the age restrictions in The Polygamist alongside Amo’s young age, raising questions about what content children are exposed to and how it may influence them. In a News24 article, exposing children to harmful or inappropriate content can negatively shape their emotional development. This may lead to anxiety, fear, or confusion, and may also normalise behaviour they are not ready to process.

Since children are still learning how to interpret the world, early exposure can influence how they think and respond to situations in unhealthy ways. Age restrictions are therefore important as a protective measure, helping ensure children engage with content suited to their stage of development while their understanding and coping skills are still forming.

Could your child be a natural performer?

With many viewers noting Amo's acting skills, IPM acting academy notes that children who naturally connect with emotions, enjoy make-believe games, and love creating stories often show early signs of acting potential. Strong memory skills, confidence in front of others, and the ability to learn songs or dialogue quickly can also suggest a natural flair for performance. Beyond talent, qualities such as listening well, following directions, and enjoying structured activities can help children thrive in acting environments.

However, acting is not only about being in the spotlight. Resilience, handling criticism positively, and genuinely enjoying performing are equally important. Even if acting never becomes a career, it can still build confidence, communication skills, and creativity that benefit children throughout life.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi is intrigued by Amo's acting skills

South Africans noted the resemblance, while others shared their take on him, watching the episodes. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Sandra Sambo said:

"Amo is working overtime hle."

Puzaza Puzaza asked:

"Amo hana holiday vele?"

Princess Tacha Khumalo noted:

"Looking like him yhooo."

Lemow Momo Minnie commented:

"Why, he's looking like Jonas."

Lehlogonolo Kgaladi said:

"I hope this kid didn't watch even 1 episode....iyooooo modimo."

Zoleka Khoza shared:

"Haibo, so soon. He looks like him."

More Briefly Stories on The Polygamist

A chilling storyline involving Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist allegedly sparked conversation online after claims emerged that condom sales had increased following the show's dramatic plot twists.

allegedly sparked conversation online after claims emerged that condom sales had increased following the show's dramatic plot twists. A Facebook viewer defended The Polygamist HIV storyline, saying the controversial plot helped spark important conversations around HIV awareness and relationship choices.

HIV storyline, saying the controversial plot helped spark important conversations around HIV awareness and relationship choices. Actor Sdumo Mtshali criticised his toxic The Polygamist character Jonasi Gomora, warning young people not to glamorise the behaviour and choices portrayed in the series.

Source: Briefly News